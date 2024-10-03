Maximalism is back and it’s brighter and bolder than ever – here’s how to get the look

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A bright, sunny colour palette is usually associated with summertime schemes – but this year as autumn takes hold, decor is hotting up.

As we head towards the colder, darker days, maximalism is the trend that’s really serving the feel-good vibes, says Sophie Robinson, interior design expert and champion of colour.

“It’s all about making bold, expressive and joyous design choices,” says Robinson. “I’ve always believed more is more, and if you’re someone who loves colour, textiles, and beautiful things like me, maximalism is your go-to interior trend.”

In fact, now is the perfect time to embrace colour, Robinson believes: “When the world outside is grey and cold, your home can be a warm, vibrant, sanctuary full of life, personality and optimism.”

The more-is-more approach to decorating isn’t about creating cluttered chaos, however.

“It’s about layering thoughtfully and showcasing your unique personality. And nothing brings that out better than colour,” adds Robinson, who also runs an online course on this theme (How To Create a Maximalist Interior).

While winter may seem like the time to layer up the neutrals, it’s actually an opportunity to go big with rich bold hues in order to bring warmth and energy into your home, she Robinson.

“When it comes to picking a colour, take inspiration from Dulux Colour of the Year for 2025, True Joy – a sunny yellow, radiating warmth and positivity,” she suggests. “It’s the perfect example of a colour that can brighten up your space and mood during the winter months.”

Whether you choose to roll it out on all four walls or do a quick mini makeover by painting your front door, she says this happy shade will be sure to help combat the winter blues.

“This is the perfect colour for a maximalist home that’s unapologetically bold, and a strong colour like True Joy exudes confidence.”

The key to embracing maximalism, for Robinson, is layering. “When it’s cold outside, we want our homes to feel like a cosy retreat, and layering different colours helps you achieve that,” she explains.

If you’re not quite ready to commit to colourful walls, she suggests trying to layer colour through your furnishings instead.

“Jewel tones like emerald green, sapphire blue and amethyst purple work beautifully with brighter shades – these colours complement each other and create a sense of warmth and richness,” enthuses Robinson.

“Incorporate textured throws, cushions, and rugs to build a space that feels both luxurious and cosy.”

Moreover, maximalism is all about creating a welcoming vibe – and the designer says she loves mixing patterns and textures in order to create a comforting, convivial space.

Choose a bold pattern as a starting point, she suggests: “Be it a floral, geometric, or stripe, and then use this as your core colour palette to mix in other patterns that share similar colours.

“This way, you can make sure your pattern mixing stays harmonious,” Robinson continues. “Mixing plenty of different patterns – and indeed different scales – has a busy and energising effect visually, which can really cheer up a space. A great antidote when everything outside feels dreary.”

Texture is another key player in making a room feel snug and inviting during winter, says Robinson – and once again, maximalism calls you to layer, layer, layer.

From super soft textiles like velvet, wool and silk, to contrasting raw timber, sisal and marble, she says they all play together in creating depth and interest in a room.

“Velvet, in particular, enhances colour beautifully – it has a plush pile that makes rich hues like coral, teal, and mustard glow,” she says.

“Lighting is crucial, especially during short, dark days of winter. Maximalist interiors come to life when the accent lighting is done right.

“Don’t rely solely on one large overhead light, instead use a mix of table lamps, floor lamps and wall sconces to create layers of light around the room. With a lack of sun-filled daylight, warm-toned bulbs become your best friend.”

Avoid cool-toned lights, adds Robinson, which can make bright colours feel flat – especially during winter when we need all the warmth we can get. “Warm lighting will make your vibrant colours feel inviting rather than harsh.”

Finally, she says maximalism isn’t just about bold colour and clashing patterns. It’s about creating an eclectic-styled home that feels unique to you.

Avoid trying to be overly co-ordinated or matching schemes, she advises, and instead opt for mixing different styles and periods in a way that feels uncontrived and lived-in.

And do not to be afraid of pairing a contemporary velvet armchair with a vintage wooden sideboard or traditional patterned rug, for example.

“The beauty of maximalism is in its diversity – your room should feel like it’s evolved over time, full of stories and personality,” says Robinson.

“Just remember colour has the power to energise and uplift us, and in the darker months, we need that more than ever.

“Lean into it, layer it, and embrace the journey of creating a home you love.”

Sophie Robinson’s course, How To Create a Maximalist Interior, is available now, priced £295. The course consists of seven in-depth chapters broken down into 50 curated lessons. Visit sophierobinson.co.uk