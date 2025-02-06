How to work the rich and saturated interiors trend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite being hugely popular since the early 2000s, grey gradients, muted palettes, minimalism and monochromatic colour schemes have fallen out of favour – with a newfound desire for richness and warmth a key feature.

Although this can be seen simply as an aesthetic change, Sophie Alberry-King, interior designer at City & Country, says the use of bold colouring in design – like jewel tones, greens, blues, reds and citrus hues – is a fun and individual way to express oneself.

On top of that, playing with shades and contrast can give you a more colourful living experience, highlights Alberry-King, both mentally and physically.

As a result, rich, vibrant colours are emerging as a defining trend in interior design, with a resurgence in loud feature walls and bright, sophisticated accents.

Think experimenting in new ways, injecting more personality into a space and reframing bold designs as a forward-thinking vision… rather than being aggressive and brash, suggests the designer.

“The interior design world has definitely undergone a shift, with a wave of bold colours making their way into interiors, creating spaces with depth, warmth, and character,” underlines Alberry-King.

“We’re using highly pigmented, eye-catching shades; from bright hues to more muted tones like deeper wine, olive and mustard variations.

“Eclectic interiors have also surged in popularity on TikTok – the trend for ‘bold chic’ interiors allows us to play with design conventions, and be a bit more adventurous with our projects.”

As she points out: “Psychologically, bright and saturated colours are known to influence one’s mood, and people are turning to more vibrant tones as a form of visual therapy at home.”

If bold colour is something you’re wanting to experiment with, start small at first, she advises. By bringing colour into the bathroom or entrance of your home with colourful tiles or a brightly painted cabinet, she says it’s possible to add a pop of colour without seeming overbearing.

“Adding colourful dishes and utensils is also a fun way to build up your colour palette, without choosing to paint your whole home cyan blue [a greenish blue hue].”

Alberry-King continues: “Whilst bold colours can invigorate a space, they require a balance to avoid over-stimulation. To achieve this, it’s important to use vibrant tones strategically to create a harmonious living space.”

For example, she says focus on using contrasting, neutral tones of wood, creamy white and complementing tones on accent walls or trimmings.

“Statement furniture and curated décor pieces can also help to introduce colour piece by piece, without overpowering a room,” observes the designer.

“Introduce your bold bright colours through accessories such as deep green vases, wine-red hardback books, and royal blue cushions or curtains.”

She says City & Country’s in-house design team incorporate rich shades into show homes through accent pieces, with plush armchairs and decorative cushions complimenting the space.

“With pops of colour to achieve a timeless aesthetic throughout… big colour palettes are here for the foreseeable.”

Perfectly placed, pairing bold colours with neutrals or softer tones creates harmony and ensures longevity in design. “The trend also encourages layering a mix of textures and patterns alongside bolder colours, adding depth and interest.”

For example, she says by combining a variety of materials such as wood, metal and textured wallpaper, you can create a visually dynamic space that feels cohesive rather than chaotic.

“With a consistent style and theme across your home, blending vibrant features with neutral elements will create a (surprisingly) calming balance.

“Darker shades like rich browns, earthy moss greens, and deep burgundy hues complement the natural warmth of wood and fabrics like linen and boucle, creating a cosy atmosphere to a neutral backdrop.”

Indeed, colour psychology has always played a large part in interior design trends, notes Alberry-King. “But a reinvention of this psychology has arrived with the big and bright colours of 2025.

“Vibrant but harmonious settings create a new sense of serenity and self-expression by using the perfect ratio of colour and neutrals.”

Furthermore, she says the saturated colours trend is more than just a fleeting phase. “It’s a reflection of a society in flux, with people wishing to create their own sanctuaries and fully express themselves.

“The future is to live more vibrantly in our surroundings,” she adds.