10 ways to create a charming coastal scheme

As the song goes, ‘I do like to be beside the seaside…’ But if you are based a little further inland and want to create a coastal connection with your decor instead, this array of virbrant , nautical-themed accessories work just as well for casual, resort-like vibes.

1. 17cm Seashell Ceramic Flower Jug, £14.99, Tenovus Cancer Care

With starfish and seashells, this stylish jug is sure to make a statement with bunches of fresh summer blooms.

2. St Eval Coastal Collection Tin Candles: Sea Salt, Samphire & Sage, Sea Mist, £14.65 each, St Eval

Inspired by the Cornish coastline, these fragrant candles evoke the revitalizing scent of sea air and coastal herbs.

3. Vitamin Sea (Tutti Frutti) Typography Art Print – Unframed, from £18 (15 x 20cm), rest of items from a selection, Beach House Art

An easy, decorative way to evoke the beneficial and therapeutic benefits of living near the sea, this poster with complementary artwork is right on point.

4. Faux Standing Shell – White, £50, (available from early June), Cox & Cox

Modish and eye-catching with its spiral textured design, this standing shell enhances the coastal aesthetic.

5. Starfish Print Cushion, reduced to £10.49 (was £14.99), (45 x 45cm), Dobbies Garden Centres

Fashioned with a starfish print, this cushion works like a dream with layered blues and crisp whites.

6. Hudson Blue Grey Stripe Cotton Duvet Cover, from £70 (Single), Hudson Stripe Cotton Bed Linen Pillowcase, £25, The Fine Cotton Company

With a nod to New England style décor and airy accents, this cotton bedding with woven stripe twill is bound to please.

7. FlipFlop Beach Bag, £44, Basket Basket

A brilliant styling tool, raffia baskets make a perfect focal point and can be hung from a hook next to a straw hat.

8. Striped Beach Towels, Hot Pink, Bright Blue, Turquoise & Yellow, £9.99 each, H&M Home

These fun towels with beachside inspired hues make you want to grab your cossie and splash into the sea.

9. Sky Blue And White Edwardian Deckchair with Canopy and Footstool, £275, The Stripes Company

An emblem of seaside holidays, this vintage style deckchair with canopy to shade you speaks of laid-back waterfront living.

10. Scraffito Outdoor Cushion Collection: Crab On White Outdoor Cushion, from £49.99, Fish On White Outdoor Cushion, from £49.99, rest of items from a selection, Perkins & Morley

Outdoor cushions make a great centrepiece, especially when you scatter them amongst rustic furnishings, natural timber and picnic baskets