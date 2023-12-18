Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

in focus

My own place: the ‘live-aloners’ embracing the unique design possibilities of the solo space

The boom in solo living in Britain – more than 8 million of us now live alone – means that spaces are finally being designed to prioritise the needs and desires of one person. Goodbye neutral colours, hello bold choices, multi-use rooms and personality, discovers Francesca Specter

Monday 18 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>A stylish example of a solo living room replete with colour</p>

A stylish example of a solo living room replete with colour

(Sam Buckley)

When artist Bridie Hall found herself newly single and living alone at the age of 36, she had an interior design epiphany: she didn’t need to compromise for anyone. Out went the aesthetic of the home she’d shared with her former partner of 12 years – “natural grey walls throughout”, with spare rooms for their friends and family (“dead space”, as she describes it) – in came a space designed by, and for, her.

Eight years on, Bridie’s museum-inspired three-bed home in north London is a colourful wonderland. On the red-and-white painted chequerboard kitchen floor, her pet tortoises, Mayhem and Sir David, roam free; there are miscellaneous ceramics from her co-owned homewares store, Pentreath & Hall; and wooden cabinets painted in shades like pear-green and mustard yellow. The two would-be spare rooms have been transformed into, respectively, a dressing room and an artist’s studio. “It’s a space that nurtures me,” she says. “I use every room – and keep all the doors open. Everything is laid out ready for me.”

Like Bridie, I’m one of the UK’s 8.3 million “live-aloners” (predicted to rise to 10.7 million by 2039). Some 25.8 per cent of homes in London – where I live – are single-person households. Yet, designing for one has been a freedom I’ve been slower to realise. Having initially been shared with an ex-partner, my home still bears the telltale marks of a space for two. Like the jilted Miss Havisham – with her decaying wedding cake dominating her dining room – my too-big bed has long been flanked by twin bedside tables and lamps; my cupboards stuffed with matching pairs of crockery and family sets of dinnerware. Unwittingly, I was accommodating for an absent, or future, other half.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in