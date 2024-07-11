9 sassy ways to style stripes in your home this summer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Inside or outdoors, stripes lay the foundation for striking accents which make the most of any space – whether it’s lengthening, widening or something that suits your whimsy.

From sunshine stripes to Breton blue bedding, these colourways and prints showcase the enduring appeal of this classic geometric pattern….

1. George Coral Striped Plates, Set of 4, £8, Direct.Asda

open image in gallery (Direct.asda/PA)

Showy with a trendy wavy stripe, these picnic plates in a beautiful peach make the perfect addition to al fresco parties.

2. Bon Appétit Ceramic Stripe Oil Jug, £15, matching items from a selection, Oliver Bonas

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

With summer salad days in full swing, this funky jug makes a fun focal point when you’re ready to drizzle the vinaigrette dressing.

3. Blue Stripes Doormat, £55, Mattify

open image in gallery (Mattify/PA)

Chances are patios and gardens are working overtime during the summer holidays; and with all the back and forth through doorways, a decorative, durable doormat is a godsend.

4. George Furn Orange Striped Outdoor Cushion, £18, Direct.asda

open image in gallery (Direct.asda/PA)

If your favourite garden chair is looking a little tired, or occasional chair could be a bit more comfy, the vibrant colour and pattern in this cute cushion channels a Mediterranean vibe.

5. M&S Striped Beach Towel, Pink, £8.75 (was £12.50), Marks & Spencer

open image in gallery (Marks & Spencer/PA)

Cute as candy, you can never have enough beach towels to buff up your bathroom.

6. Zebra Pink and White Matt Striped Wall and Floor Tiles, £26.36 SQM (was £32.95 SQM), Walls and Floors

open image in gallery (Walls and Floors/PA)

We’ve fallen head over heels for this flooring – and the oversized width in the tiles gives the illusion of space as well as making a joyous feature.

7. Cobalt Cora Stripe 100% Linen Bed Linen: Linen Duvet Cover, £169.15 (was £199), King; Standard Linen Housewife Pillowcase, £21.25 (was £25); Linen Fitted Sheet, £97.75 (was £115), King; rest of items from a selection, Secret Linen Store

open image in gallery (Secret Linen Store/PA)

A generous, king-size bed will feel even more luxe draped in linen; breathable and beautiful, these Breton stripes run vertically so they elongate the bed and draw the eye up.

8. M&S Collection Lola Table Lamp, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

open image in gallery (Marks & Spencer/PA)

A table lamp such as this, with glossy ceramic base and shade with contrasting trim makes the most of a forgotten corner or display unit.

9. ‘Don’t Be Crabby’ Crab Wallpaper in Orange with Blue Stripes, £75 (Premium Roll), Sorbet Dreams

open image in gallery (Sorbet Dreams/PA)

Call it ‘seaside style’ or ‘catch of the day,’ this wallpaper plays to the strength of stripes with a bold motif – and certainly one to raise smiles with a nod to dopamine décor.