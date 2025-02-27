9 ways to style playful prints and patterns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With an eye for colour and pattern, taking inspiration from fabric swatches can be a great launch pad for mini makeovers and home décor updates – not to mention the trend for bold prints and shapes.

And with a colourful selection of eye-catching ornaments, graphic posters and vivid designs influencing the fashion, it couldn’t be easier to maximise those snippets of cloth in your own space.

With a lasting aesthetic appeal, these must-have accents make a brilliant foundation for layering and lending visual interest…

1. Retro Maximalist Floral Wallpaper, Spencer, £79 per roll, Bobbi Beck

Inspired by a spring meadow, creating a feature wall with this retro design brings a ray of sunshine; illuminating a modern rustic or farmhouse kitchen.

2. Ulster Weavers ‘Emmeline’ Printed Cotton Tea Towel, £7, Home Landing

A clever kitchen update… this fetching tea towel is inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement with its stylised florals and foliage – and can double up as a wall hanging if you feel it’s too decorative for drying dishes.

3. Cordelia Breeze Roller Blind, from £16.44 (was £23.49), English Blinds

An interior designer’s secret weapon for giving your windows some wow factor… a statement blind can really elevate your outlook with some surprise colour, and scope of pinky purple shades.

4. Beatrice Luxe Palm Velvet Snuggle Chair, £399; Embroidered Swan Cushion, £20, Dunelm

Capturing all those cosy, comfy vibes with plenty of room for movement, sinking into this snuggle chair is like giving yourself a great big hug. Moreover, the graceful swan cushion with fringed border perfectly complements the plush, palm print for maximum impact.

5. Lucy Tiffney Glass Table Lamp, £75, Next – available beginning of March

Top of our wish list, this whimsy table lamp ticks all the pretty print boxes with its sunny striped shade and abstract florals.

6. Quirky Bloom Polenta Made-to-Measure Rug with a Dolly Mixture Vibrant Teal Whipped Edge, from £511, Alternative Flooring

Decorative carpeting makes a fanciful feature, and this daisy design is bang up to date. Balance the pink disc with a sofa in a co-ordinating block colour – and then brave some leopard print accents for a cohesive, sassy scheme. Designed by Kate Watson-Smyth and made from British wool.

7. George Lucky Charm Diamond Cushion, £12 (left); Lilac & White Flower Checkerboard Cushion, £12 (centre); Green Oblong Checkerboard Scallop Edge Cushion, £12 (right), rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

Some might say more scatter cushions the better… and George Home have you backed with these perky prints.

8. Desenio Art Prints: Aarhus Graphic Shapes Print, (centre) from £10.95; La Poire – Pear Coat, from £10.95, (bottom right), rest of items from a selection, Desenio

Creating a gallery wall with inspiring illustrations, striking shapes and motivating messages sets the tone for an entire space… especially when all the elements collide beautifully, and a joy to behold.

9. Zahra Orange Floral Ceramic Vase, £35; Blue Bird Ceramic Vase, £29.50, rest of items from a selection, Oliver Bonas

Pottery is having a moment in the sun with bold patterns and colours vying for our attention. Fill these cute ceramic vases with daffodils and fiery tulips for a showy feature.