11 ways to glitz up your space for the festive season

Festive party season is here, which means it’s time to twinkle – and that includes our homes. After all, why shouldn’t your décor shine just as much as those sparkly sequins you’ve pulled from the wardrobe?

To see you through the season in style, we’ve picked a few key pieces to perk up your party essentials – and pave the way with a glimmer of gold or shimmer of silver…

1. STAR by Julien Macdonald Star Tealight Holder, £12 (was £20), and Small Gold Effect Bamboo Design Tray, £40, Freemans

Looking to give your mantlepiece or sideboard some star quality? Style this tealight holder with a mirrored tray to double the magic of a flickering flame.

2. Bloomingville Glass Cocktail Shaker, £24.90, Cuckooland

Celebratory cocktails signal showtime – and the dress code is as essential to your bartending flair as a glitzy gold cocktail shaker.

3. George Gold Metal Trim Drinks Trolley, £20 (was £30), Direct.Asda

When you want your drinks trolley to dazzle, this brilliant metal trim version on wheels has enough space to display swish labels, an ice bucket and your best crystal glassware. A steal at this price, too.

4. Sara Miller Chelsea Set of 2 Wine Glasses, £35, Portmeirion

With their decorative plume of feathers, these beautiful birds perched on trailing gold leaves will add a touch of panache to any soirée.

5. Tableday Winter Wonderland Christmas Table Setting Kit, from £69 for 2 place settings, Tableday

A sophisticated table setting with all the hard work done for you – these kits contain all the glitzy essentials. Just deck the table with plates, glasses, cutlery and bottle of bubbly.

6. Gold Foiled Fringe Garland Decoration, £5.99, Ginger Ray

Dripping with gold, this five-metre fringe garland is a fast track to luxurious backdrops, without being spendy.

7. Clarence Velvet Footstool with Storage in Silver Grey, £29.99, Homescapes

This plush footstool in soft dove grey has boutique hotel written all over it. With its deep drum and decorative brass metal base, it can double up as a posh bar pouffe. There’s even storage inside for magazines or surprise pressies.

8. Gold Rocket Candle, £9, Rockett St George

Flashy and in a realm of its own, this rocket shaped candle will look out of this world wherever you place it.

9. Saturn and Stars Cushion in Cream Velvet, £125, Jan Constantine

In the mood for a little self-gifting? This gorgeous galaxy, Saturn and crescent moon looks far out with its pearl and gold sequins, topped with gold thread detail. Cosmic.

10. Vivien Sparkle Fleece Bedspread Silver Grey By Caprice Home, £34.99 (was £80), Voshie

A magical touch, this glittery faux fur throw with sumptuous shimmering finish will look stunning draped over a sofa, accent chair or bed. Team with satin cushions for a starry finish.

11. M&Co Gold Embroidered Diamond Cushion, £18, M&Co

This scatter cushion will comfort you, especially if there isn’t a rock under the tree!