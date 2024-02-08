Tranquil decor: 10 ways to channel calming vibes in your home

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Longing for a restful retreat to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life, and want to set the scene for the slow lane? Tranquil tones and soothing shades signal harmonious decor.

From fittings and finishes to soft furnishings, think ivory, putty and sandy colours, with a fusion of dried flora and palms to create a cohesive look with a natural aesthetic – putting your mind at ease the minute you walk through the door.

Sympathetic to colours found in nature, these choice pieces will help you relax while you renew your space…

1. Brabantia Bo Touch Bin, £187

With strong, clean lines, minimal clutter and natural woods, you want your waste bin to be as functional as your kitchen units; mindful that it’s modern and matches your mood. Meet the Brabantia Bo Touch with two removable inner buckets to make sorting and recycling stress-free.

2. Stoneware Vase, White, £22.99; 2-Pack Wine Glasses, £9.99, H&M

Cool to the touch, this glazed vase and tinted wine glasses sets the mood for tranquil tablescapes… while chilling out with a refreshing glass of vino.

3. Elements Alva Bar Height Stool, Warm Sand Boucle, £119.20 (was £149), Dunelm

Ideal for long lazy brunches or catch-up coffee mornings, these stylish bar stools channel a boutique hotel vibe – and are an easy way to create a bespoke bar.

4. WoodWick Coastal Sunset, from £10.99 to £32.99

Finer details such as scented candles boost our mood and wellbeing, and bring happy thoughts of summer holidays nudged by the aromas of sun-kissed blossom and creamy coconut found in this Coastal Sunset collection.

5. Beige & Black Cushion Tranquil Palms (50cm x 50cm), £95, Click Style

This lofty palm tree will feel right at home on a sofa with soothing upholstery in stone, tan or grey. And it won’t be overwhelmed if it’s framed by some small-scale greenery.

6. Calm Art Gallery Wall: 10 Posters, 10 Frames, £382.80 (was £475), Desenio

The closest thing to having a specially curated art collection, think a gallery wall with tranquil landscape and abstract prints by the likes of Van Gogh and William Morris. We’re in.

7. George Cream Boucle Chair, £150, Direct.asda

Not only is a boucle accent chair bang up-to-date, but tailor-made for a relaxing reading hour.

8. Hambledon Candlestick Short, £18, Tall, £20, Ravello Bottle Vase, Charcoal, £14, rest of items from a selection, Garden Trading

Styling a #shelfie can inspire all sorts of creativity with everything placed ‘just so’. The natural beauty of these wooden candlesticks is complemented by wood grains with a soothing effect on the eye. Pair with bud vases, and sandy and verdant hues to elevate your space.

9. Roberts Rambler BT Stereo, Dusky Pink, £149.99, Roberts Radio

With its retro vibe and dusty, plaster pink shade, it’s time to tune into this Roberts’ Rambler with Bluetooth connectivity, digital and FM radio, alarm and sleep timer for peace of mind.

10. Sea Mist Grey Linen Duvet Cover Set, from £192 (Double with Standard Pillowcases), Chalk Pink Linen Co

This French farmhouse style bedding in 100% linen evokes casual charm, and is designed to look crumpled with the luxurious feel of stonewashed linen for a lived-in, relaxed aesthetic. It has the added bonus of becoming softer with every wash and is naturally breathable.