12 stylish ways to show your space some love this February

With Barbiecore trending and valentine’s day vibes in the air, rose hues are on the rise – and includes in our homes.

Whether playful pops of pink are your thing, or a more subtle blush appeals, this delightful dozen deserve to be on your hot list…

1. Emma Bridgewater Lovebirds Set of 2 1/2 Pint Mugs, £46, Emma Bridgewater

This darling duo spell happy vibes and will bring an extra splash of love to your morning cuppa.

2. Love Entwined Hands Canvas, £7.99; True Aroma Signature Peony Blush Candle, £2.99; Love Beaded Cushion by Divante, £6.99 (was £9.99), Supersoft Throw – Pink/Large by Divante, The Range

A simple line drawing with a big message. Style with a scented candle and glitzy cushion to spread the love.

3. Pink Sphere Candle, £15, Rockett St George

This gorgeous sphere candle will make you want to switch out your plain pillars and jars. Almost too pretty to light.

4. Bunny Hug Love Seat in Rosewater Clever Vintage Linen, from £1,245, Loaf (available from Feb 9)

Designed for two, but who says you can’t have a Bunny Hug all to yourself? This rosewater shade will sweeten up any cosy corner.

5. Botanical Wren Wallpaper By Lola Design – French Grey, £99.99 per roll, Lola Design

Like stepping into a secret garden, this beautiful botanical wallpaper with pretty petals is right on point.

6. Pip Studio 21cm Pink Bird Plate, £12, Daisy Park

From strawberry macarons to red velvet cake, those pink sweet treats deserve a whimsy plate to show them off.

7. Set of 2 Pink Twirl Coupe Glasses, £40, Rockett St George

With pink prosecco or champagne cocktails on the cards, these classy coupe glasses with retro-inspired short stems shout Happy Hour.

8. Magenta Settee, £399.99, Homesense stores

A Seventies style sofa with button detailing, this settee is made for perching in colour-pop splendour.

9. Pink Parrot Table Lamp with Metallic Gold Lined Lampshade, £125, Luxeology Home

This fanciful pink parrot with gold lined lampshade casts a flattering, golden glow. Bound to make a great conversation-starter, too.

10. George Pink Knitted LOVE Embroidered Cushion, £11, Direct.asda

Cute as candy, this cushion makes the perfect gesture. We love the knitted design and bold statement.

11. Lexington 300TC Sateen Fuchsia Pink Two Line Bed Linen Collection: Single Duvet Cover Button Hem, White & Fuchsia, from £100- £165, and Standard Oxford Pillowcase, £35, The Fine Cotton Company

This luxe-look linen with satin stitch will give your bedroom the five-star treatment – and make it feel like a boutique hotel. Especially teamed with soothing shades and pops of lipstick-pink to bring it all together.

12. Pink Glass Vase, £45, The Wisteria Tree

With statement vases trending big time, this modern vessel is tailor-made for a single rose or sprigs of fresh foliage.