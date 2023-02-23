10 ways to dial up duvet days for bedtime bliss

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s the dream ticket in this day and age – a great night’s sleep.

So much so, March is National Bed Month, dedicated to the importance of sleep and snuggling down into a comfy mattress and duvet.

And with days getting longer, pushing the spring refresh button with some new bedding couldn’t be more timely.

Here’s how to style up your slumber and bring a positive frame of mind…

1. My Home Moda Tied Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set by My Home, from £8.99, Pack of Two Muslin Cushion Covers, £7.99, Muslin Throw in Sage, £12.99, The Range

In a simplistic and elegant design, this set is ideal for bedrooms with a modern and minimalistic theme. Featuring stylish ties on the pillowcases and bottom of the duvet cover, this will add a charming boutique feel to your space.

2. Rosalie Bed Linen Collection: From £45, (Single Oxford Pillowcase), to £135, (Double Duvet Cover), to £110, (Flat Sheet), other items from a selection, The White Company

This chalky white palette looks so clean and fresh, with intricate embroidery detailing giving this linen-cotton blend the edge. Team with natural rattan furnishings and cotton throws for understated chic.

3. John Lewis ANYDAY, Hem Bed Frame, King Size, Greige, £499, Pyramid Double Reversible Duvet Cover Set, Natural/Putty, from £25, Desert Palm Cushion, Fjord, £25, Desert Palm Wallpaper, Soft Teal, £15 per roll, John Lewis

Inspiring thoughts of sleeping under the stars, pair this sand-coloured pyramid design against palm tree print wallpaper and corresponding desert palm cushion for a beach style vibe.

4. Duvet Cover Set NELL Sateen, Double Set, Light Grey, £74.99, JYSK

Contemporary in soft grey, this sateen stripe in 100% cotton creates a luminous look, and harmonizes with co-ordinating artisan pieces.

5. Asmara Quilt Cover Set, currently £64.50 to £74.50 (reduced from £129 to £149) Sheridan

What better way to welcome springtime than dressing the bed with sprays of wildflowers? Made from soft cotton sateen with contrast print on reverse, this floral print is a natural bedfellow with soft greys and soothing peach tones to bring home the granny chic trend.

6. Duvet Cover Set TOVE Double Blue, from £49.99, JYSK

Seaside stripes teamed with blue throws and cotton muslin curtains hint at coastal style and laid-back living.

7. Knox Velvet-Finish Bed Frame, Pink, £699 (King), Dreams

For a boutique hotel, five-star feel, this stunning pink velvet bed frame offers the most uplifting finish. Easy on the eye, the plush panelled head board will transform any space and style up those sheets.

8. Drapy Throw in Sage, £95, other items from a selection, Loaf

With serene sage green trending big time thanks to its links with wellbeing, this drape-like throw will imbibe a sense of calm.

9. M&S Collection Cotton Blend Daisy Print Bedding Set, from £17.50, M&S Collection Watercolour Lines Bedding Set, from £17.50, M&S Collection Cotton Rich Ruffle Edge Bedding Set, from £19.50, rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

If you love to mix it up with prints, ruffles and stripes for a vintage, ‘cottagecore’ aesthetic, these three sets fall beautifully into place – and create a gorgeous retreat from the cares of the day.

10. Savoy Bed Linen Collection in White/Navy: From £28, (Single Oxford Pillowcase), to £110, (Double Duvet Cover), to £72, (Double Flat Sheet), other items from a selection, The White Company

For a sophisticated take, this Savoy bedding collection looks sharp. Combining luxurious 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton percale with navy piping, imagine how sublimely sumptuous this will feel when you climb into bed.