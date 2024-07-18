10 pretty ways to embrace pastel pink in your home

Support truly

Darling and delicate, muted, sorbet-like or bubblegum, pink is the colour we love to put on display.

Perhaps it’s the soft and calming palette that works so well with interiors, alongside the positive feelings, girly glamour and flair that blush pink brings to a room – not to mention the playfulness that sets it apart.

From soft furnishings to statement decos, here’s how to shape those pastel pigments to your personal style…

1. Pink & White Mushroom Candle – Large, £12, Bright Striped Multi-Coloured Glass Tumblers, £36 (6-Pack), rest of items from a selection, Talking Tables

open image in gallery (Talking Tables/PA)

Like something out of a fairytale, pair this cute candle with a patchwork or gingham tablecloth for a whimsy tablescape that cries out for pink velvet cake.

2. Ceramic Fish Jug Vase, 25.3cm, Pink, £28, Maison Cherie

open image in gallery (Maison Cherie/PA)

A multitasking jug makes a joyous statement, whether it’s for fresh flowers, a rosé wine spritzer or kitchen essentials such as wooden spoons.

3. Lust Home Hypnotize Wallpaper in Candy Floss and Gluten Free, £48 per roll

open image in gallery (Lust Home/PA)

Candy stripes may sound childlike, but when you’re young at heart there’s something special about a feature wall with a vertical stripe that spurs your imagination. Think contrasting decorative wall plates, summer straw hats or pom pom garland.

4. Good Vibes Pink E27, 130lm 2W LED Light Bulb, £29, Oliver Bonas

open image in gallery (Oliver Bonas/PA)

When you want to pimp up your pink, this trendy filament bulb will make everything look more inviting with its ambient glow – and you’ll most likely not want to turn it off!

5. Calvin Armchair in Champagne Pink Velvet and Linen, £579, Atkin and Thyme

open image in gallery (Atkin & Thyme/PA)

For a sophisticated scheme, you can’t help but fall in love with this accent chair in a champagne rose gold; with contrasting linen base and wooden frame with contoured legs channelling mid-century modern design. Pink with panache.

6. Self-Care Afternoon Print, from £10.77 (was £17.95), 30 x 40cm, Desenio

open image in gallery (Desenio/PA)

When you need to take a moment out for yourself, unwind and relax, there’s an aura of wellbeing and happiness which radiates from this pleasing poster. In a word: Charming.

7. George Pink Scallop Stool, £32, Direct.asda

open image in gallery (Direct.asda/PA)

The sweetest addition to a dressing table, or spare seating when guest numbers exceed your sofa, this boucle stool has the look of luxe.

8. Laura Ashley Martigues Blush Curtains, from £36.68, Curtains 2go

open image in gallery (Curtains 2go/PA)

Combining curtains in an ornate damask pattern with window treatments and bedding in blush tones… not only does this enhance the character of a room, but adds instant wow factor with a sense of grandeur. With made-to-measure and an easy-fitting guide, what are you waiting for?

9. Mystica Ottoman Storage Bench Blush Pink, £99.99, Sue Ryder

open image in gallery (Sue Ryder/PA)

Marrying function with flair, if there’s room at the foot of your bed, nothing beats a storage bench. Not only a styling tool to drape a faux fur throw or place a scatter cushion, this one has a spacious lined compartment for linens and blankets. In a seashell pink velvet with gold legs, we’re in.

10. Pink Arched Metal Garden Bench, £129.95 (was £139.95), Melody Maison

open image in gallery (Melody Maison/PA)

There’s something magical and romantic about vintage-style garden furniture, especially in a rose pink. A tasselled chintz cushion completes the scene – and this one’s so charming, it would be the making of a garden room or conservatory.