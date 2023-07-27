12 ways to work some wanderlust into your décor

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Summer holiday season may be in full swing, but you can always bring a dash of your dream destination style home – without even stepping foot on a plane.

From a touch of tropical to far-flung flair and seaside sunset scenes, the world of interiors is full of travel-inspired treasures.

Here’s what’s on our bucket list…

1. Beach Sunset Photography (left) and Pray For Surf Photography, from £49 each framed, Beach House Art

When you want to make a spectacular sunset or paddling adventure part of your everyday world, nothing beats the wow factor of travel photography to place you right at the scene.

2. Palm Leaf Stems – Pack of 3, £39, Where Saints Go

Green and leafy accents such as tropical palm stems are a brilliant styling tool – and faux designs do the job wonderfully when you’re short on natural sunlight or want something that’ll last.

3. Leopard Jungle Cushion, £29.95, Mint & May

When you want to take a walk on the wild side at home, this loveable leopard will lend an exotic edge to pared-back schemes.

4. Paloma Home Divine Fabric 2 Seater Sofa in Plush Velvet Turmeric, £945.99 (was £1,999), SCS

In a sunny shade, this velvet sofa – with brass-tipped walnut legs and deep seats – looks plush enough to channel some five-star luxe. Adorn with floral scatter cushions for extra Mediterranean vibes.

5. Shell Burnished Copper Pendants, £89 each, Atkin and Thyme

Pendant lighting is having a moment, and these chic shell drops take ambient lighting to a new level. Made from burnished copper, they’re a work of art before you’ve even hit the switch.

6. George Gold Bird Ornament, £5, Direct.asda

You can almost hear the forest birdsong from this chirpy little fellow. A welcome dash of gold for any sideboard or bookcase.

7. Send Me a Postcard Wallpaper in Summer Brights, £50 per roll, Lust Home

Why not make a picture postcard setting a reality, with a funky feature wall dedicated to idyllic coastal hideaways and mesmerising views? With a variety of destinations, from Morocco to the Amalfi Coast, we’re big fans.

8. Siobhan Murphy Coral & Beetroot Snake Bookends, £20 (were £50), Freemans

There’s something mystical about serpent decos, especially this eye-catching pink pair. Perfect for your glossy travel magazines and guide books.

9. Austin Leopard Print Velvet Dining Chair, £175, Rockett St George

Bold and beautiful, this leopard accent chair is surprisingly easy to work into existing schemes. Think fast track to safari lodge décor or a splash of glam.

10. Zira Monkey Table Lamp Silver With Shade, £95.40, Dar Lighting

With a glossy metallic finish, this monkey lamp loves the spotlight and will brighten up your space with its faux silk shade and smiley face.

11. George Pink Tiger Print Throw, £20 (was £22), Direct.asda

This pink cotton throw will make a statement piece styled with a glass coffee table, lush greenery and bamboo palm. A bargain to boot.

12. STAR by Julien Macdonald Tropical Print Floor Cushion, £27 each (were £39), Freemans

For a touch of island life, we can’t think of anything cooler than chilling out on a comfy floor cushion. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, a pop of pink is never a bad idea.