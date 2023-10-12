10 ways to cosy-up your home for an autumnal vibe

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We may have been enjoying an unseasonably warm spell recently, but with sweater season coming into swing – and a nip in the air when the glorious sunshine starts to fade, chances are you’re ready to cuddle up on the sofa.

Especially with autumn leaves bursting into colour and fiery hues making us want to bring the outside in – and imbibe a homely cottagecore aesthetic.

Here’s how to style the season with welcoming tactile elements and much more…

1. M&S Collection Cast Aluminium Casserole Dishes in Ivory and Charcoal, from £39.50 (3L), to £59.50 (7L), rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer.

You can never have too many casserole dishes, especially with pumpkin soup, sausage and tomato casserole, and all that warming comfort food on the go.

2. Sophie Allport Hedgehogs Stoneware Small Side Plates, £12.50, Sophie Allport.

A charming collection you can build on, these sweet side plates speak of woodland walks – and are perfect for farmhouse cheeses.

3. Recycled Faux Leather Set of 2 Baskets, £30, Habitat.

Faux leather offers the illusion of warmth – and this smart pair look expensive without being spendy. Better still, you can fill them with woollens, as well as fireside logs for a cosy atmosphere.

4. Tortoise Shell Glass Table Lamp, £30, Habitat.

The right lighting can be a game changer when the clocks go back. Time to switch out harsh bulbs and introduce some ambient low lighting… cue this trendy table lamp, which loves the spotlight.

5. Oyster Sheepskin – Super Soft Wool, from £60 (Regular), Jord Home.

A Scandi-style sheepskin rug always promises a soft landing and will switch up the feel of a farmhouse kitchen or cosy corner, with its warmth and deep pile. It can be draped across a spindle chair, as well as placed underfoot.

6. Daughters of Gaea Osha 45cm Floral Silk Reversible Cushion, £135 (centre front), Arya Floral Silk Reversible Quilt, £335, rest of items from a selection, House of Woost.

With winter florals and blooms in vogue, we’re loving this floral-print quilt and cushion made from ethically sourced heavyweight taffeta silk – a great styling trick for a tired sofa. One-of-a-kind pieces with slight variations in colour and finish, each item is block printed by hand and makes a delightful statement.

7. WoodWick Pomegranate Candle, £32.99 (609g), WoodWick.

Think the sweet-tart scent of pomegranate with top notes of cassis and soft florals underlined by hints of rum and musk… with a gentle crackling sound from the wick when it’s lit. We’re in.

8. Yeti Faux Fur Cocoon Bean Bag, £119.99, Beanbagbazaar.

Move over snug accent chairs… this season it’s all about cocooning yourself in a faux fur bean bag. With a portable faux leather handle, this stylish sphere is right on point with its soft, cosy shape ready for you to sink into.

9. National Trust Wool Throw, Vintage Fishbone Stripe, £45 (top), Chunky Knit Recycled Rust Throw, £50 (draped on chair), rest of items from a selection, National Trust.

For some granny décor, you can’t beat a chunky knitted throw in autumnal berry shades and snug wools to layer up on chairs, benches and your bed. And when it comes to mixing textures and patterns, more is more.

10. APOTHECARY Meditate 100ml Diffuser, £17, rest of items from a selection, Marks & Spencer.

Who can resist the calming scent of a reed diffuser? This one offers soothing aromas of cypress and cedarwood, lifted by warming tonka bean and amber. Definitely one to relax and unwind to.