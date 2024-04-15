Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Picture a classic luxury kitchen and visions of colossal islands and wide-open spaces flooded with natural light might come to mind. But rather, ‘luxury’ is about making thoughtful design choices that elevate the overall ambiance and functionality of an environment – regardless of the amount of space available.

This week I asked a handful of design experts for advice on how to create an elegant culinary hub, no matter the size.

A white worktop and splashback gives a sense of continuity and flow ( Tom Howley )

“There are a plethora of ways to make your kitchen feel smart and spacious,” begins Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymous kitchen company. “To promote an open feel, choose light paint colours – like cream or sage green – and reflective materials, such as an antiqued mirror splashback to maximise light flow around the space. For any floor-to-ceiling cabinets, consider fitting these with glass display doors which, again, will catch light and make your space more airy.”

Consider offsetting dark coloured cabinets with glossy white worktops ( Tom Howley )

If you’re partial to deep and decadent hues, you needn’t completely shy away from them. Howley recommends offsetting navy, charcoal, or racing green cabinets with glossy white worktops.

Mor Krisher, head of product design at premium surface maker, Caesarstone, adds: “Consider a veined, white marble-inspired worktop and slab splashback which gives the sense that the material is travelling up the walls. This seamless look creates an open scheme without any disconnect. A feeling of expansiveness will be achieved, resulting in the room feeling luxurious and larger than it really is.”

Light colours on your walls will make your home look and feel bigger ( Caesarstone )

Alexander Shepel, co-founder of multi-brand design studio and furniture-maker, SHEPEL’, encourages investing in clever, tailored storage solutions. He explains, “bespoke joinery can transform a small kitchen – making the most of every available bit of space to help it function better and look sleeker. For example, custom cabinets can stretch all the way up to the ceiling or fit into awkward nooks, maximising your storage possibilities. This is especially vital for kitchens with unusual layouts which can’t be properly resolved with existing, off-the-shelf pieces.”

Cabinets with glass display doors will catch the light and open your space ( Caesarstone )

However, covering all your walls in dense cabinetry may feel oppressive in a tight space. You can pair bespoke cabinets with floating shelves to naturally enlarge the feel of your kitchen by making more walls visible. This also provides the perfect place for displaying pretty crockery and china collections.

‘Choose shelving in the same shade as your walls to make your kitchen feel airier’ ( Caesarstone )

Bo Hellberg, CMO at Scandinavian modular storage pioneer, String Furniture, explains: “There is an age-old doctrine of using light colours on walls to make your home look bigger. This is true, and your shelves need not detract from this. Choose shelving in the same shade as your walls to make your kitchen feel airier – without compromising on storage space. By combining open storage with cabinetry, you can style the shelves with treasured possessions to add character to your space, whilst not solely relying on them if you wish to hide any less attractive kitchen appliances.”

Pale, organic wood tones and narrow planks will visually expand your floor space ( Parador )

Finally, “When it comes to selecting flooring, opt for pale, organic wood tones and narrow planks to visually open your space. Try a slim parquet design for an added sense of decadence, making your compact kitchen feel all the grander,” explains Neel Bradham, CEO at global flooring brand, Parador. The diagonal lines and angles of this style help to draw the eye outward, especially if the herringbone pattern is installed perpendicular to the longest wall in the room.