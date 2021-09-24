This dating advice from Harry Styles about ‘game playing’ is spot on

Singer, actor, fashion icon…dating expert? After Harry Styles offered a fan some love life advice while on stage, we think he might be.

At the concert in Detroit a member of the audience was holding up a sign that read: ‘Should I text him?’

Noticing the sign, Styles said: “I have a question: Is he nice to you?”

After the woman’s friend confirmed the man in question was not, in fact, nice to her, Styles declared: “In my opinion, if you should [text him], this isn’t even a question.”

Warming to his theme, the 27-year-old continued: “If you’re wondering, if we’re playing games, if you’re wondering, should I text him? Should I not text him? Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.”

He concluded: “My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash Trash! Not for you!” And the crowd went wild.

If only everyone had a friend like Styles. Someone who doesn’t beat around the bush or tell them what they want to hear. Who is honest when you’re being treated like trash and knows you deserve better.

The ‘should I text them?’ dilemma will be familiar to anyone who’s dated in the digital age. Maybe you’ve been messaging on a dating app, maybe you’ve met up a few times. Things started off well, but now they’ve gone quiet and you’re wondering, ‘What’s going on?’

At first, you might convince yourself they’re just busy at work or out with friends. But as the hours (or days) drag on you start to become suspicious – and stressed.

That’s when the issue of ‘double-texting’ comes up. Do you dare to send another message, even though you didn’t get a reply last time? Now you’re really starting to stress.

The truth is, if you’ve got all these anxious thoughts swirling round in your head, it’s a bit of a red flag. If that person is really interested – if they’re nice rather than trash, to borrow Styles’ terminology – they won’t leave you hanging for hours or days at a time.

And, let’s be honest, you probably already know this. But it’s good to be reminded every so often, whether that’s by a friend, family member or global pop icon, so you can stop wasting your time and move on.

So, next time you’re on the fence and wondering should you text the not-very-nice object of your affections? Take Harry Styles advice and remember: “This isn’t even a question.”