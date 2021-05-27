Yearning for a getaway? Bring global style home with these travel-inspired finds

Dreaming of a summer holiday but can’t get away just yet? If you’re fond of a fusion of styles, and think nothing sounds more appealing than a sunny escape right now, conjuring that far-flung feeling might be easier than you think.

Ok, armchair travel is not as exciting as the real thing – but bringing a touch of global style into your home could freshen things up (and make that sunshine break feel more within reach).

Here’s what’s on our wanderlust wish list …

1. Nomad Artisan Throw, £49.99; Tufted Square Cushion, from £26.79; Tufted Rectangular Cushion, from £32.99; Scrapbook Zebra Cushion, £34.59; Velvet Cushion – Paprika, £29.99, Walton & Co

(Walton & Co/PA)

With a well edited mix of embellished textiles and soft throws in earthy colourways, this nomad collection is tailor-made for styling up your daybed and watching the sun go down.

2. Oliver Bonas Sol Ceramic Cafetiere, £42.50; matching Espresso Cups & Saucers, £45 for set of 4, and Teacups & Saucers, £55 for set of 4, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Gazing up at palm trees and blue skies is one of the joys of breakfasting in sunnier climes. The next best thing? Look no further than this Sol Ceramic cafetière and corresponding cups; sure to leave you feeling full of beans.

3. Perfect Parrot Deco, £30, Joe Browns

(Jo Browns/PA)

If you share a love of parrots and rainforests, this antique-look parrot from Joe Brown’s Sunkissed Tropics range will sit beautifully alongside your greenery.

4. Peacock Printed Cushion, £14, Next

(Next/PA)

We may not be able to see these spectacular creatures in their native country right now, but we can still feather our nest with their brilliant plumage.

5. Large Bolga Shopping Basket – Imani – Leather Handles, £65, Lola and Mawu

(Lola and Mawu/PA)

We can’t wait to get our hands on one of these colourful fair trade shopping baskets. Handmade by weavers in Ghana, they’re ethical and a lovely essential.

6. Solitude 4-Seater Sofa in Mustard, £649; Ashwicke Velvet Large Round Plain Footstool in Rose, £219 (other items part of room set), DFS

(DFS/PA)

A comfy sofa that combines traditional design with a warm, soft fabric in turmeric or mustard and lots of throw pillows denotes a Moroccan-inspired look. Especially with low-lying carved coffee tables, a plush pouffe, earthenware and wicker accent chairs for a laid-back vibe.

7. Bloomingville Pendant Lamp in Nature Rattan, £209, Viva Lagoon

(Viva Lagoon/PA)

Oversized rattan pendants are trending big time and for some natural illumination, this one’s inspired by the shape of a Greek jar. Style it with rustic woven baskets, or hang straw sun hats on the wall behind the lamp to spark happy memories of island life.

8. Chinese Chinoiserie Pattern Oriental Wallpaper, from £35 per square metre, Wallsource

(Wallsource/PA)

Charming and timeless, Chinoiserie wallpaper has captured our imagination for centuries. This elegant design, with its wealth of exotic birds and blossom, will make a striking feature wall – and look dreamy with practically anything you place against it.

9. Emma Shipley Lynx Pink Round Tray, £34.50, Daisy Park

(Daisy Park/PA)

Watching a winged lynx silhouetted against a tropical backdrop may be pure whimsy, but you can always pretend when proffering a tray of sundowners.

10. Brass Cobra Snake Side Table, £315; Stunning Lemon Yellow Vase, £268, Audenza

(Audenza/PA)

A real snake charmer, this eye-catching cobra side table with its slightly distressed brass finish is a work of art – and the giant lemon vase is pretty mesmerizing too.

11. Zebra Doorstop, £16, Next

(Next/PA)

Even the grasslands we call home can feel arid when there’s a heatwave. If you’re throwing open the doors to let some air through, this cute little fellow will come in handy.

12. Off White Parasol With Black Tassels (available late June), £275; Tall Gold Effect Classical Face Planter, £95; Large Rustic Stone Effect Lion Head Planter, £95 (other items from a selection), Rockett St George

(Rockett St George/PA)Creating an outdoor oasis to relax in? This statement parasol with gold detailing and tassel trims marries boho style with a little bit of glitz. Certainly a shade above a regular beach umbrella.