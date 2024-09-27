Diddy’s lawyer claims he bought baby oil in bulk – Costco says it’s not possible

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A representative for Costco has denied claims Diddy bought baby oil in bulk from the wholesaler.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was indicted in New York City for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16.

In his indictment documents, Diddy was said to have hosted “freak-offs,” described as “elaborate sex performances,” inside his home and kept 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant between his Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California properties.

The bottles of baby oil and lubricant, labeled as “Freak Off supplies,” were seized during the search through his homes around March 2024.

Speaking to TMZ after his client’s official indictment, Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo said he wasn’t “really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything” before adding: “I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for.

open image in gallery Costco representative denies Sean Diddy bought baby oil from the retailer ( Getty/iStock )

“He has a big house, he buys in bulk,” Agnifilo continued. “I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

However, a Costco spokesperson later told TMZ that the wholesale retailer does not sell or carry baby oil in its US locations.

If you search “baby oil” on Costco’s website, only diapers, wipes, cleansing gel, powdered milk, car seats, food, and furniture pop up.

TMZ spoke to Agnifilo for its documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, out now.

The 54-year-old rapper has been facing allegations of sexual assault and abuse for months now. Earlier this year, CNN released never-seen footage from 2016 of Diddy shoving, grabbing, and kicking his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Diddy was caught on the surveillance cameras in a hotel hallway.

A few days after the footage went public, Diddy issued a statement on his Instagram, apologizing for his actions.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he wrote. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help.

“I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry,” Diddy continued. “But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy’s next court hearing is scheduled for October 9.