Sean “Diddy” Combs has plans for his first Christmas Day in prison.

The music mogul, who is currently being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, will be spending another holiday behind bars as he awaits his trial date on May 5, 2025.

Following Combs’s initial arrest in September, he had pleaded not guilty to charges claiming that he coerced and abused several women for years with the assistance of other employees. He was recently denied bail for the third time on November 27.

According to TMZ, a source has revealed how the inmates will be celebrating the Christmas holiday at the end of the month, including various games and a meal more lavish than usual.

The inmates will be able to participate in both a Spades tournament and a dominoes competition. They will also be able to play a few sports with a three-on-three basketball tournament and a soccer competition.

The detention center will be serving baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a “holiday dessert” for dinner ( Getty Images )

As for what the inmates will be eating on Christmas Day, the lunch menu features more upscale items, including baked Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and a “holiday dessert.”

The detention center also served a special meal for the inmates on Thanksgiving last month. Fruit, cereal, and pastries were served for breakfast at 6 a.m., while lunch consisted of a more traditional Thanksgiving feast — turkey roast or hot and sour tofu along with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, dinner rolls, and assorted holiday pie.

For dinner, they were served peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread, and fruit.

Last week, Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’s application to be released from his prison cell to a luxury apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The ruling stated that because of the rapper’s violent tendencies, he could not be “trusted” to abide by any rules given to him in an apartment.

“The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the filing read, pointing out that there was also evidence showing “a serious risk of witness tampering.”

The ruling concluded that there was evidence supporting prior claims that Combs had violated Bureau of Prisons (BOP) regulations during his pretrial detention, as he used other inmates’ phone access codes to call people that were not on his approved list of contacts.

“The Court makes no determination that the content of Combs’s communications through these channels was improper,” the ruling read.

“However, his willingness to skirt BOP rules in a way that would make it more difficult for his communications to be monitored is strong evidence that the Court cannot be ‘reasonably assure[d]’ as to the sufficiency of any conditions of release, especially given that they occurred when Combs was seeking bail, and when he knew the government’s concerns about witness tampering and obstruction were front and center.”