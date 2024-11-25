The Thanksgiving meal Diddy will eat in prison if he isn’t granted bail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sean “Diddy” Combs will reportedly feast on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for Thanksgiving in jail.

At Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where the disgraced music mogul is being held on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, Thanksgiving will be far from luxurious.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is awaiting a decision on whether he will be granted bail this week as he awaits his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.

According to the prison’s Thanksgiving Day menu obtained by People,breakfast begins at 6 a.m. with fruit, cereal, and pastries. Lunch at 11 a.m. will feature turkey roast or hot and sour tofu, accompanied by traditional sides like mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, dinner rolls, and assorted holiday pie.

Thanksgiving dinner — served after the 4 p.m. headcount — will be a simpler affair: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread, and fruit.

Combs’s legal team continues its push for his release. On November 8, they filed a motion arguing that the prosecution’s case is “thin” and suggested that some allegations stem from a “decade-long consensual relationship.” During a bail hearing on November 22, a defense attorney proposed that Combs reside in a three-bedroom Upper East Side apartment if granted bail. Family members and supporters, including his mother Janice Combs, his daughter Chance Combs, his son Justin Dior Combs, and adopted son Quincy Brown, attended the hearing.

( Getty Images for Congressional B )

The judge’s decision, expected during Thanksgiving week, remains pending as of midday November 25. Meanwhile, Combs remains in custody on a $50 million bond.

Prosecutors accused Combs of using jailmates’ phones to contact family members and potential witnesses, urging them to craft “narratives” and influence testimony. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Slavik stated that Combs had shown he “cannot be trusted,” adding, “Simply put, the defendant cannot and will not follow rules.” Slavik also criticized Combs’s lawyers, claiming they had “enabled his flouting of rules” and demonstrated an “inability to control their client.”

Court documents alleged that Combs began his campaign to influence witnesses shortly after his incarceration in September. Prosecutors wrote, “The defendant has shown repeatedly - even while in custody - that he will flagrantly and repeatedly flout rules in order to improperly impact the outcome of his case.” They further stated it “strains credulity to believe that Combs will stop engaging in criminal conduct and abide by conditions of release.”

With new evidence presented by his defense team, Combs’ lawyers argued for his release to prepare for his trial. However, prosecutors remain adamant that Combs is both a flight risk and a danger to the community, leaving his fate in the hands of the judge.