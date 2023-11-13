People mock Dior’s new luxury skincare line for babies: ‘Are they joking?’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People are up in arms over Dior’s new luxury skincare line for babies due to the steep prices of the products.

The French fashion, fragrance, and accessories house announced the launch of its latest endeavor: beauty and skincare for babies. Per a press release, Dior described the lush collection of products to be “a complete skincare line for babies,” and including a $230 scented water, $115 face and body lotion, $95 cleaning water, and a $95 cleaning face, body, and hair foam.

Bottled in pale green, pink, and purple containers, each product is meant to evoke a serene and delicate emotion through notes of mallow flower extract. The $230 scented water, entitled “Bonne Étoile,” infuses pear, white musk, and wild rose. The “Le Lair Très Tendre,” body and face lotion, uses pear extract to mirror the inherent innocence and sweetness during this time in a child’s life. Meanwhile, the $95 “La Mousse Très Fondante,” the body, hair, and face foam, is made for bath time, while the $95 cleaning water, or “L’eau Très Fraîche,” is almost entirely made from natural ingredients, mainly the mallow extract.

Following the launch, internet users took to social media to convey their reactions upon seeing the line of lush products for babies.

One critic on X, formerly known as Twitter, responded to a link announcing Dior’s infant venture. “Good luck finding a baby that has $250 to spare,” they jokingly wrote.

Another added: “I wonder what a baby gonna do with scented water.”

Some blunt individuals called out the brand’s targeted audience as being unnecessarily opulent. “Rich people and their issue, cost is too much for a normal person,” one X user said.

“Science did it. They finally found a way to make $230 evaporate into thin air,” another viewer quipped.

A woman joked: “I’ll take ‘What is completely unnecessary in the universe’ for $1,000.”

“Water for 230 dollars?? It better have diamonds in it,” another demanded.

In conversation with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the creative director of Dior’s perfume, Francis Kurkdjian, spoke about his motivation to build on the brand’s past work with baby beauty products.

“When I joined Dior in October 2022, one of the projects I had in mind was revisiting Baby Dior. Christian Dior evoked his childhood many times as a very happy and joyful period of his life,” he proclaimed. “The scent and the baby care line were discontinued, and I was eager to bring it back to life as a tribute.”

And that’s exactly what he did, alongside Cordelia de Castellane, Baby Dior’s artistic director.

The entire line is available to shop on Dior’s website and in select stores now.

The Independent has contacted Dior for comment.