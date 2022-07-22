The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Disney scraps ‘fairy godmother in training’ title for gender-neutral alternative
Employees will now be called ‘fairy godmother’s apprentices’
Disney has revealed that it is scrapping the use of the term “fairy godmothers” at its theme parks for a more gender-inclusive title.
According to an update posted on the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World websites, instead of “fairy godmothers in training”, employees with that title will now be referred to as “fairy godmother’s apprentices”.
The changes will affect those working at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques located in both Disney World and Disneyland.
The stores, which offer makeovers to children between the ages of three and 12, are currently closed but are set to reopen on 25 August.
The change was explained on the Streaming the Magic Disney blog.
“Disney will continue their efforts at being more inclusive with all guests and cast members by renaming the Boutique cast members to ‘Fairy God Mother’s Apprentices’ rather than ‘Fairy Godmothers in training’,” the post read.
“This way cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up and style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character.”
People reacted to news of the change on Twitter, with some commentators labelling the change “terrifying” while others called for a boycott.
However, others praised the company for becoming more inclusive.
“You have to be really angry and close minded to be bothered by Disney changing ‘Godmothers in Training’ to ‘Godmother‘s Apprentices’. Yet, some people are bothered and say they will no longer go to a Disney park. Wow. The times we live in,” tweeted one person.
The news follows a survey of 10,000 employees from 10 different countries including the UK, US, Mexico, France and the Netherlands, which found that four in 10 UK workers do not want their employer to introduce gender-neutral toilets.
