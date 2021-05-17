A woman has gone viral on TikTok with her videos recreating famous food scenes in Disney classics and other popular films.

Gabrielle Williams, a chef, who has more than 987,000 followers on the app, made her first recreation in January, when she posted a video sharing her recipe for Disney princess Tiana’s beignets in The Princess and the Frog.

“Day one of foods inspired by Disney movies: Tiana’s beignets!” Williams captioned the clip, which shows first the scene in the film and then her process for making her own beignets.

In addition to sharing her steps, Williams also followed the scene as closely as possible, before sharing a recipe for the dessert at the end of the clip.

The video, which has been viewed more than 472,000 times, prompted Williams to turn the concept into a series, with the chef making numerous videos dedicated to real-life versions of the foods.

In other videos posted to her account, Williams recreates classics such as the mint sorbet featured in The Princess Diaries, the ratatouille from Ratatouille, and Mushu’s breakfast from Mulan, while Sleeping Beauty’s birthday cake also makes an appearance, as does the sushi from Monsters, Inc.

Williams has also looked to other films for inspiration, including the Harry Potter franchise, which has seen her make her own versions of Harry Potter’s pink birthday cake, pumpkin pasties, and butterbeer.

Coraline also served as inspiration, with one TiKTok showing Williams creating Coraline’s omelette breakfast in a video that has been viewed more than 2.6m times.

In a video posted on Sunday, which has been viewed more than 16m times, Williams joked about the mouthwatering aspects of certain food scenes, creating a TikTok using the sound “I want it, I made it,” to show off her versions of dishes such as the spaghetti and meatballs from Lady and the Tramp and the cat food made by Jenny in Oliver and Company.

According to the comments, the edible versions of the classics have been extremely popular with viewers, with many revealing that they have wanted to try certain on-screen foods since they were children.

“I always wanted to bite into one of those when I saw this movie!” one person commented on a video of Williams’ recreation of the Turkish delight in the Chronicles of Narnia.

On a video of Williams sharing how to create the pizza from Toy Story, someone else wrote: “This makes me nostalgic for a pizza I’ve never had.”

According to Williams, the success of her TikTok account may translate into a restaurant in the future, with one comment encouraging her to open up a restaurant serving food from childhood movies prompting her to respond: “I actually am! I’m saving up for it as we speak!”