Disney has launched a homeware brand - and it's much chicer than you might expect

For those after a bit of magic in their life, Disney is releasing its first home and interiors brand titled Disney Home.

The new range will include bedding, wallpaper, decorations and more featuring much-loved characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Star Wars’ Darth Vader.

Liz Shortreed, Disney’s category Vice President, said: “Disney Home offers families, fans and interiors enthusiasts the chance to style a little magic into their homes.”

The collection ranges from more affordable children’s bedding and wallpapers - including one mimicking that seen in Toy Story, priced at £15.99 a roll - to bespoke, collectible items and one-off collaborations such as a Mickey Mouse figurine for £210.

Disney say the product line will “consistently evolve to complement every interior style and budget,” teasing that new items will be continually released for die-hard Disney fans.

Mickey Mouse figurines, Toy Story themed wallpaper and Star Wars decor are some of the items available in the Disney Home collection. (Disney Home)

All designs are said to be influenced by well-known Disney stories, from much-loved Disney classics to Marvel and Star Wars.

Ms Shortreed added: “We know that Disney storytelling has ignited imaginations for nearly a century, and this new brand brings together home décor inspired by some of our beloved characters from across our brands.

“From Minnie Mouse’s polka dots to the bold lines of The Millennium Falcon. Disney Home products have been thoughtfully designed to put the fun into functionality!”

Items will be available from various UK stores such as B&M, Selfridges and Wayfair. (Disney Home)

From trendy pieces to timeless classics, the collection aims to bring the magic, joy and escapism of Disney into the homes of fans and families everywhere.

Disney Home is launching on April 25 and will be available in stores across the UK including B&M, Wayfair and Selfridges.