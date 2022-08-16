Dog behaviourist sparks debate by using bowl of food to test if pet is ‘adoptable’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A dog behaviourist has sparked a debate after revealing how she uses a bowl of food to determine if an animal is “dangerous” or “adoptable”.

New York-based dog behaviour expert Gia Savocchi frequently posts TikTok videos about animals and the different types of training she’s done with them.

In a clip posted last month, Savocchi focused on “the difference between a dangerous dog and a safe dog”, with the help of a bowl of food and a fake hand on the end of a stick.

The video began with the “dangerous dog” eating his food, while Savocchi noted that “if a person tried to take a tissue from him, he would likely cause severe damage”.

The fake hand could be seen petting the dog, as he’s eating, before the object attempted to grab his food. In response, he bit the plastic hand, prompting the arm back up in response. The dog then continued eating.

Savocchi also shared more details about the animal’s daily behaviours and wrote: “He failed his day to day guarding assessment as well, even with unlimited food 24/7.”

The video then showed a different dog, which Savocchi labelled as the “adoptable” one. The animal could be seen eating a bowl of food and being petted by the fake hand, before the hand attempted to take the bowl away.

As the hand pushed the dog’s face away from the food, the pet stepped back for the bowl, before the food was available for him to eat again.

Savocchi went on to note the importance of testing, as it tells people “if a dog is likely to severely injure a person in the home or not”.

She also detailed why she used a bowl of food for this test, as there are often situations where dogs have items taken from them. She emphasised that when those circumstances happen, a dog shouldn’t ever “really injure” a human.

“In real life, people will try to take things from their dogs,” she said. “So it’s important that we know that if somebody tries to take something from a dog, it may growl, it may snap. But it shouldn’t really injure them.”

As of 16 August, the clip has more than 32,600 views, with TikTok users in the comments expressing how they would have reservations about adopting the “dangerous dog” in the video. They also noticed how the dog’s manner could be a form of resource guarding, which “occurs when dogs exhibit behaviours like growling, lunging, or biting over food or toys,” as noted by the American Kennel Club.

“It would be a HUGE liability to adopt out the first dog. Even into a home with an experienced owner,” one wrote. “Accidents happen… imagine a child reaching for it.”

“Even with the first dog you can see how hard he’s eyeing you when you’re a couple of feet away,” another viewer added.

A third person said: “If the unsafe dog had something toxic to them and ate, no one could do anything because of resource guarding and the dog doesn’t understand that it’s toxic and would most likely get sick after eating it.”

However, other viewers said that the test wasn’t “fair” and that the “dangerous” dog’s reaction to the food being taken doesn’t mean he’s not adoptable.

“The first dog isn’t dangerous?” one wrote. “Just needs more one on one some training, so don’t allow the dog to go with someone who has kids and can’t provide.”

“Resource guarding is a problem that can be easily worked on in a short time. Just be honest with adopters,” another added.

A third person added: “So does the first dog [get] put to sleep? No attempt to train or work with the situation? The first dog gave ample warning.”

The Independent has contacted Savocchi for comment.