Which dogs are dangerous and which breeds are banned in the UK?

The pandemic has seen a sharp increase in the number of people owning dogs throughout the UK and beyond.

Unfortunately, this surge has also accompanied a rise in dog attacks. Earlier this week, 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch from St Helen’s was killed in her home by a dog bought by the family just one week earlier.

The dog was handed over to police and has been humanely destroyed.

Officers say the dog will be subject to further forensic examinations to determine the breed and whether it is, or isn’t a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991).

But which dogs are deemed dangerous and which breeds are banned in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know.

What dogs are considered ‘dangerous’ in the UK?

Under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991), it’s illegal to own one of the four following breeds:

Pit Bull Terrier

A Pit Bull Terrier (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The squat and muscular Pit Bull Terrier was originally bred in England for fighting in cruel sports involving bears, bulls or even rats in the 18th-century. When this was outlawed, they were trained for fighting with other dogs.

Shortly before the Civil War, British immigrants travelled to North America with their Pit Bulls, which saw the dogs being renamed American Pit Bull Terriers. Here, the dogs took on the role of a working and companion dog and was even used as the national mascot during WWI and WWII.

According to the United Kennel Club (UKC), the essential characteristics of the American Pit Bull Terrier are strength, confidence, and zest for life. Despite its reputation, the UKC adds that “aggressive behaviour toward humans is uncharacteristic of the breed”.

Japanese Tosa

A Japanese Tosa dog (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Japanese Tosa originates from present day Kōchi and was also bred for fighting. A large, short-coated dog, it is prized for its athleticism, agility and power.

Historically, the dogs are said to have fought in silence due to Japanese fighting rules which prohibited noise in the fighting pit.

In Japan, Tosas are treated with great honour and ceremony.

According to the UKC, the Tosa is normally a tranquil and obedient dog with a “calm and vigilant demeanour”. It adds that while overtly aggressive behaviour is uncharacteristic of the breed, it may react aggressively to other dogs it considers intruders.

Dogo Argentino

A Dogo Argentino dog (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Dogo Argentino is a large, muscular white breed of dog that was developed in Argentina for the purpose of big-game hunting, such as wild boar and puma. It continues to be used today as a hunting dog, a guardian of property, a family companion, and an all-around working dog.

According to the UKC, the Dogo is “an intelligent and courageous dog with a strong, natural instinct to protect its home and family.” It adds that they make a strong distinction between familiar people and strangers, so it is imperative that they be well trained and socialised at an early age.

Fila Brasileiro

A Fila Brasileiro dog (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originating from Brazil, the Fila Brasileiro is a large, high-energy dog that was originally used by plantation owners to hunt and track livestock, and fend off predators.

Bred to only be loyal to their owners, early socialisation and training is vital for this animal. They also tend to view anything smaller as prey, and are hardwired to chase down smaller animals such as cats and smaller dogs.

The breed is not recognised by the UKC or the American Kennel Club.

What is the Dangerous Dogs Act?

After a slew of major dog attacks, the government introduced the Dangerous Dogs Act in 1991.

The law is deemed controversial as it specifically focuses on a dog’s breed or appearance, rather than an individual dog’s behaviour.

According to the RSPCA, over a third of the people killed by dogs since the act was brought in were attacked by legal breeds.

Becky Thwaites, Blue Cross Head of Public Affairs, said: “Many dogs that are seized as illegal breeds are in fact well-behaved dogs with responsible owners, who just have the misfortune to have the wrong measurements.

“Nearly as many dogs - not banned breeds - were seized under section 3 of the Dangerous Dogs Act as under section 1 last year for being dangerously out of control, highlighting how important it is for government to change the legislative focus from what a dog looks like to dealing with irresponsible owners of any breed of dog to keep our communities safe.”

The charity is calling on the government to put an end to legislation that singles out dogs based on looks alone and focus instead on prevention.

How might the Dangerous Dogs Act apply to me?

Dogs can be an integral part of our family (Getty Images)

Regardless of the size or breed of your dog, the Dangerous Dogs Act applies to all dog owners.

Under the Act, it's illegal for a dog to be “out of control” or to bite or attack someone.

The legislation also makes it an offence if a person is worried or afraid (the term is “reasonable apprehension”) that a dog may bite them. So it's important to ensure that your dog is kept under control at all times and in all places; the Act includes incidents on private property, such as inside your home and inside a front or back garden.

If a person is found in possession of a banned dog, the police or council are legally allowed to remove it, regardless of whether it is acting dangerously.

An expert will then assess what kind of breed the dog is and whether it is (or could be) a danger to the public. The dog will be either kept in kennels while the police apply to the court, or released.

Once in court, the owner has to prove the dog is not a banned breed and if successful, the dog will be returned.

But if the dog is deemed to be a dangerous type or the owner pleads guilty, they could face an unlimited fine or up to six months in prison as well as the dog being destroyed.

In some instances, the court may decide that although the dog is a banned breed, it is not a danger to the public.

If this happens, the dog will placed on the National Index of Exempted Dogs and its owner will be issued with a Certificate of Exemption.

The certificate is valid for the life of the dog but it must be neutered, microchipped, kept on a leash and muzzled in public and kept in a secure place.

The owner must also insure the dog against injuring other people and be more than 16 years old.