Dog ‘obsessed’ with Timothée Chalamet gifted shrine to the actor

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Man’s best friend may have some competition.

A content creator named Robby recently took to Instagram to show off one of his dogs and just how far her obsession with the actor Timothée Chalamet goes. The video was filmed from the dog’s point-of-view using a voice over, in which she introduces herself as PJ. “Hi, my name is PJ and I love Timothée Chalamet,” the dog began in the beginning of the clip.

“My dad doesn’t get it, but that’s okay cause I can watch him all day long,” the voiceover continued. PJ explained that her owner attempted to get her interested in other actors such as the stars of the Barbie movie. The film then popped up on the television, with Simu Liu and Rylan Gosling highlighted.

But as much as Robby tried to expand his dog’s interests, she only seemed to care about watching Chalamet. “Just not into that weird stuff,” PJ noted. “So Pops put Timmy back on the TV knowing that I just can’t help myself.”

She continued, explaining that her father also uses the Dune actor as a form of punishment, showing the television being turned off.

“The next day was my birthday,” PJ said. “But I skipped that clown show because I didn’t wanna do anything other than stare at little Timmy.”

Unfortunately, PJ’s attempts to avoid her birthday party were proven unsuccessful, as Robby was seen dragging her away to an elaborately decorated kitchen while her mother placed a birthday crown on her.

Thankfully, PJ’s birthday surprise was “a Timmy Shrine.” In the video, it showed that her father had ordered a blanket covered with various images of Chalamet, a pillow with the Little Women actor’s face on it, and even a large cardboard cutout of the actor.

“Then Dad decided to violate my privacy by putting a camera on the head of my sweet prince,” PJ revealed. “I think he just wants to make sure that I like my gift, which I definitely do.”

After posting, many people took to the comments to express how interesting they found the situation to be, while also being hopeful that PJ can one day meet her idol.

“Can we get Timothee to meet the dog?” one commenter questioned. “Surely there is no schedule too busy to meet a K9 fan.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Petition for Timothee Chalamet to be in this good [girl’s] fourth birthday.”

Other commenters had various reasons for why PJ could possibly love the actor that much.

“I think you misread the situation,” one comment began. “I don’t think your dog is in love with him. I think your dog is like his reincarnated grandmother or something.”

“She looks like his past owner?” another commenter suggested. “In another life or maybe current.”

One commenter even said they experienced something similar with their own dog.

“Strangest thing… my 12-year-old pug who has NEVER had an interest or slight acknowledgement of the TV watched the ENTIRE Wonka movie with me,” the comment began. “Is Timothee like a dog god or something? I need to test this theory with other Timothee movies!”

The Independent has contacted Robby for comment.