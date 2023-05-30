Dog owners warned not to let pooches drink seawater while enjoying the beach

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A vet has issued a warning over allowing dogs to drink seawater while enjoying time at the beach over the bank holiday.

Dogs that consume too much seawater can experience dangerous side effects if left untreated, including serious kidney and brain damage, and even death.

The warning comes as Brits flocked to the UK’s beaches to enjoy the spring bank holiday. As today (Monday 29 May) marks the start of half-term holidays, many families and their pets will also be spending time on the coast.

Sean McCormack, head vet at tails.com, urged pet owners to keep a close eye in case their furry friends accidentally ingest seawater while splashing about in the surf.

He said: “Seawater contains a high balance of salt, approximately 35g of salt in every one litre. If your dog drinks too much, it can quickly become dehydrated and symptoms can worsen if your dog isn’t provided with fresh drinking water.

“Even if you keep a watchful eye over your furry companion during your visit to the beach, it can be challenging to tell if they have been drinking seawater whilst splashing about, taking a dip and playing fetch in the water.

“The high levels of sodium chloride (salt) in the seawater can disrupt the fluid balance in your dog’s body, drawing water from the blood into your dog’s intestines.”

Dogs who have ingested too much seawater could start displaying symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, lethargy, lack of appetite, convulsions, increased heart rate, instability, excessive thirst or urination, and seizures.

Dogs may accidentally ingest seawater while playing fetch and swimming (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

McCormack continued: “If you recognise these signs within your pup during your trip to the beach, you need to get them to the vet as soon as possible. If left untreated, they could suffer serious kidney damage, brain damage and rapid dehydration, which could prove fatal.”

Pet owners are encouraged to make their dogs take a break from being in the water every 15 minutes or so, so they can drink fresh water to rehydrate them.

They should also limit beach outings to two hours to avoid their dogs accidentally swallowing too much seawater.