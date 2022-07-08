Doja Cat has called out Noah Schnapp for publicly sharing their private message exchange on TikTok.

Stranger Things star Schnapp, 17, had posted a video revealing that Doja sent him a message via Instagram asking him to tell co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, to “hmu [hit me up]”.

But Doja, 26, criticised Schnapp and said he was “so unbelievably socially unaware” for sharing the conversation.

In an Instagram livestream, the “Say So” singer addressed the incident to her followers.

“To be fair, first let’s be chill about it,” she began by saying. “Like Noah is a kid… I don’t even know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.”

Doja continued: “But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s***. I’m trying to be super fair. You do dumb s***, you say dumb s***, you f***ing f*** up relationships with people. You make mistakes.

“You’re supposed to, so that you know you’re not to do that iin the future. I did my share of f*** ups so that I don’t f*** up again.”

She added: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.

“That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.

“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

In a screenshot of the text exchange between Schnapp and Doja, the pop star had written to him: “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?”

He told her to “slide into his DMs”, but Doja replied: “I don’t know his Instagram or his Twitter. He doesn’t have a DM to slide in.”

Schnapp then sent her Quinn’s Instagram profile and added: “Right here ma’am.”

Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Stranger Things, previously revealed that he does not use social media often and only had an Instagram account that is “managed by a friend”.

Schnapp has yet to respond to Doja’s complaints publicly.