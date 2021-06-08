These are the things we’re worrying about far less now we’re living the ‘new normal’

As we continue to venture out in a post-lockdown world, we all know the things we’ve been craving over the past year: holidays, hugging friends and family, returning to our favourite pubs and restaurants. These much-missed activities are all high on our to-do lists this summer.

At the same time, there’s been a noticeable shift in terms of things we’re a lot less excited about than we used to be.

A new survey from data platform Dynata has revealed how our priorities have changed since the pandemic began, with 43% of people saying they value quality time with loved ones more, while other aspects of life now aren’t so important…

Obsessing over your career

With the challenges of social isolation and, for some people, loneliness, the importance of health and happiness has come to the fore over the last year. Instead of bragging about working insane hours and obsessively pushing for that promotion, we’d rather free up some ‘me time’ and enjoy a better work-life balance.

Earning as much money as possible

Similarly, if finding a better balance means earning less, so be it. Having experienced flexible working for the first time during the pandemic, some people are going a step further and cutting down their hours or even going part-time.

Having material possessions that impress others

The last year has really brought home how true it is that ‘the best things in life are free’. It’s people, not purchases, we’ve missed the most, and now we’d rather spend our hard-earned cash on meaningful experiences shared with friends and family, instead of clothes, cars or other status symbols.

Wearing formal business attire

After the loungewear revolution, we’re not ready to give up our working from home uniform of tracksuits, leggings and hoodies just yet. Returning to the office, we’re looking to relaxing our approach to workwear, swapping suits for jeans and high heels for flats.

Having a fixed work schedule

If only we’d listened to Dolly Parton Working nine to five really is ‘all taking and no giving’, a lot of us have come to realise. Thankfully, it seems many employers are open to the idea of more flexible schedules, having realised that productivity doesn’t take a nosedive when staff aren’t chained to their desks from dawn till dusk.