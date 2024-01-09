Dolly Parton opens up about her cosmetic surgeries

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton is opening up about the multiple cosmetic surgeries she’s gotten over the years.

The confident and unapologetic icon isn’t afraid to admit she’s spent money on her appearance. In conversation with Saga Magazine, the 77-year-old discussed how she’s been more than willing to undergo surgery.

“If something is bagging, sagging, or dragging, I’ll tuck it, suck it, or pluck it,” she told the UK outlet.

As for the specific procedures she’s gotten, the “Jolene” artist noted how she’s frequently gotten Botox, fillers, and Juvéderm during her recent interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Parton said: “I try to do just little bits at a time - I don’t do like really big stuff. Only when I have to do something a little more, and even then, I try to be careful.”

“You’ve just got to be very careful not to overdo it because you never know, anytime you go under the knife you could come out looking not good,” she continued. “It’s always a risk and every time I go in for anything I think ‘Oh Lord, please let this all work out fine.’”

Parton has put her trust in “the best doctors,” and while most procedures have turned out just fine, the country star has unfortunately experienced blood related issues after getting injections.

“Every now and then you’ll get a hematoma,” she confessed to Saga Magazine. “Or sometimes with fillers and Botox you can get too much and have to wait till the swelling goes down to look normal again. It means that instead of being back at work in two weeks, it’s a month.”

The “9 to 5” singer addressed her appearance back in 2019 while talking with CBS Sunday Morning. “It is true that I look artificial, but I believe that I’m totally real,” she proclaimed. “My look is really based on a country girl’s idea of glam. I wasn’t naturally pretty, so I make the most of anything I’ve got.”

“I’m not a natural beauty, but I can enhance it. Whatever it takes, I do. I try to make the most of everything.”

In terms of how she’s maintained her figure, Parton admitted she wasn’t big on strict fitness regimens, but she’s adopted a healthy diet. According to her, Sylvester Stallone was the friend who convinced her to change her eating habits.

Parton added: “He’d tell me: ‘You’ve got to stop eating white bread and processed stuff’ and I’d say: ‘But I’m a country girl!’ I still eat those things, just not as often as I used to.”