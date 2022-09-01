Dolly Parton launches new clothing and accessories line for dogs
A cut of the proceeds will be donated to an animal rescue centre
Dolly Parton has launched a new line of clothing, accessories and toys for dogs called Doggy Parton.
The legendary country star announced the new enterprise on social media, where she shared a short clip explaining the thinking behind the venture.
“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” she began.
“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.”
The 76-year-old, who is well known for her philanthropy work, added that a percentage of the profits would go to support an animal rescue organisation.
“Part of the proceeds will support Willa B. Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don't we all need that?” she said.
Available apparel includes fringe-trimmed cowgirl dresses, rhinestone harnesses, gingham shirts and bandanas, concert T-shirts, toys and even a blonde wig inspired by the singer.
Chewy toys on offer include a plush microphone and a hot pink platform heel.
On Instagram, the iconic singer and songwriter posted a picture of her with her “god-dog” Billy the Kid, a French Bulldog owned by her manager Danny Nozell, who has been spotted with the star on several occasions.
A clip showed the pooch wearing the blonde wig from the collection, while Parton pretends to blow dry its hair.
At present, the products are only available on Amazon, but a message on DoggyParton.com states that an online shop is forthcoming.
The news comes just weeks after the “Jolene” singer was honoured for her financial contributions to help fund coronavirus research in 2020.
The star donated $1m (£756,000) to scientists working on the Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials, resulting in her being named as one of the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients.
In a statement, Parton said she was “honoured” to receive the recognition.
“I’ve always believed that if you are in a position to help, you should help, and I truly hope that I can be an inspiration for others to lift up those around them,” she said.
“Whether through my Imagination Library or giving to Covid-19 research, I try to support things that have a special meaning for me. I hope everyone can find something they’re passionate about supporting and do what they can to help make this world a better place.”
