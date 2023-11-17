Dolly Parton reveals how she became Miley Cyrus’s godmother

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dolly Parton has spoken candidly about her relationship with Miley Cyrus.

The duo, who are often seen on stage together, are such close family friends that Parton was named Cyrus’s godmother. During a recent interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show The Howard Stern Show, Parton explained how exactly she earned her title.

Parton said that she became close to Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, when the two of them toured together while promoting his 1992 hit song called Achy Breaky Heart.

“We just got to be good friends because he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee,” Parton said. “And he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said: ‘Well, I’d be honoured.’ So actually, Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years.”

The country singer continued to gush over how much she loves her goddaughter to this day. “I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually,” she said.

Stern went on to ask whether or not their relationship was close enough for Miley to ever come to Parton for advice. Parton said that she did, but made sure to still give the Flowers singer credit for what she does.

“Well, she’s asked me a lot of things. She mostly just runs things by me, and we talk,” Parton said. “She’s very successful. Miley’s very smart. She’s very intuitive about the business, and I just think Miley’s a spectacular human being and an amazing talent.”

Over the years, the two singers have collaborated on multiple occasions, including a recent performance of Cyrus’s 2013 song Wrecking Ball for Parton’s new rock album, called “Rockstar,” which is set to be released on Friday 17 November.

During the cover, Cyrus included a lyric change to pay homage to Parton’s song I Will Always Love You. In the original version of Wrecking Ball, Cyrus sings, “I can’t live a lie, running for my life/ I will always want you,” but in the collaboration with Parton, the line is changed to, “I can’t live a lie, running for my life/ I will always love you.”

To celebrate the collaboration, Miley took to X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dolly’s music and it’s an honour to hear her singing one of my songs,” her tweet began.

“I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley.”

Parton replied to the tweet, echoing how excited she was to sing with someone so special to her. “We always say such sweet things about one another, but you are especially good to me, Miley! I know sometimes it sounds gushy to people like it is false and not real but it truly is real,” her reply began.

“I just love what you said about our Wrecking Ball duet and I feel the same! I always feel so honoured to be able to sing with you and get to be around you. You are the most gifted person I know, truly. I want to say again how proud I am of the record but more than anything how proud I am of you and our relationship. Dolly.”