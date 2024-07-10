Fans obsess over Dolly Parton’s look-alike sister: ‘Did we know Dolly had a twin?’

Support truly

Dolly Parton fans are doing a double take.

The country music icon sent her audience into a frenzy after she posted a rare picture with her younger sister, Rachel, prompting immediate conversation about their resemblance. On June 30, Parton, 78, took to her Instagram to promote her new cookbook, Good Lookin’ Cookin’, which she created in collaboration with her sibling.

“The best part of creating this cookbook is getting to spend quality time with my sister Rachel,” her caption read, alongside a carousel of photos of the two sisters. In the first slide, Parton and Rachel, 64, were pictured sitting down, laughing, and eating. Parton’s blonde hair matched that of her sister’s, as did her dark lipstick and thick eye makeup.

While both sisters appeared to be looking down, their facial features were noticeably similar – arched eyebrows, wide smile, pointed nose, and all. The “Jolene” artist and her sister were both dressed in blue and white from head-to-toe.

Viewers were amazed by their striking resemblance, admitting they looked like “twins”.

“Seeing double has never been so BEAUTIFUL,” one woman commented, while another said: “Twin beauties.”

One long-time fan remarked: “You two have always looked alike.” However, a confused viewer asked: “Did we know Dolly had a twin??”

“Ya’ll have some amazing genes. Both gorgeous,” another Instagram user added.

open image in gallery Dolly Parton partners with her sister Rachel for new cookbook with over 80 recipes ( Ten Speed Press )

The cover art for the “9 to 5” vocalist’s recipe book is a picture of her and Rachel back-to-back with a tiered cake on either side of them. Parton celebrated their project back in March, thanking her sister for inspiring her in the kitchen.

open image in gallery Dolly Parton and her sister Rachel entertain fans with resemblance ( Instagram / Dolly Parton )

She said: “I wrote this book with my sister, Rachel, who might just be the best cook I know. If you’re like us, you believe that good food and good times are the next best thing to pure love. So take a journey with us, into the kitchen.”

The cookbook is available online for $35 before it’s set to hit stores on September 17.

According to Amazon’s book description, the title was inspired by Parton’s signature kitchen entrance song, “Hey, good lookin’ What ya got cookin’?” Parton is said to sing this line to her sister everytime she walks into her kitchen.

The two sisters share nine other siblings as the daughters of Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Owens. They have four sisters – Stella, Willadeene, Frieda Estelle, and Cassie – and six brothers – Randy, Floyd, David, Coy, Larry, and Robert Lee Jr.