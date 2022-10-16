Former Love Islander Dom Lever begins career as firefighter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Love Island contestant Dom Lever has taken up a new career path as a firefighter.

Lever, 31, met his wife Jessica Shears when he appeared on the show in 2017. The couple married in 2018 and have two sons.

Five years after the start of his TV career, Lever has now taken up a job as a firefighter in the Devon town of Newton Abbot.

The news was confirmed by the local fire station in a post shared to Facebook. A photograph of six new recruits showed Lever kneeling on the floor dressed in his firefighter uniform.

“We at Newton Abbot fire station would like to welcome the six new firefighters that have recently joined our ranks. Following a wave of recent retirements, we have been fortunate enough to have a range of new starters join us within the past year,” the statement said.

The fire station said Lever was yet to complete his full training.

“These firefighters are all ranging between one years’ service, down to just a couple of months. Within this short period of time however, they have already started to demonstrate the correct attributes and skills required to be called a Firefighter,” the statement added.

Dom Lever joins fire station (Newton Abbot Fire Station)

“They still all have a way to go in their training before being deemed as fully competent, but with the current effort and drive shown, we are confident they will prove they have what it takes to be part of the team.

“Congratulations once again on your positions and best of luck on your future career with us here at Newton Abbot fire station.”

Lever and Shears welcomed their second son in June. They also have a three-year-old, the name of whom they have not publicly disclosed.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Mykonos which was reportedly attended by just 22 guests.