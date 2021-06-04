Britain’s ‘longest serving railway employee’ retires after nearly 70 years

An octogenarian has waved goodbye to Waterloo station after working at the London transport hub for nearly 70 years.

Don Buckley, 82, is hanging up his whistle almost seven decades after he started working for South Western Railway at the age of 14 as a message boy.

More recently, he had been working three shifts a week at the station helping blind, visually impaired and disabled passengers.

Buckley was known for his “unrivalled” knowledge of the capital, which he used to help direct members of the public around London.

He was given an official send-off at an event at Waterloo station on Wednesday. He was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Rail Business Awards two years ago in recognition of his service.

During his time there, Buckley bore witness to the last steam train to leave Waterloo in 1967. He also saw infamous train robber Buster Edwards setting up a flower stall outside the station following his release from jail in 1975.

He also watched scenes from James Bond’s Skyfall and The Bourne Ultimatum action films being shot at Waterloo.

Buckley’s presence at the central London station has been a steady one, but it might never have happened if not by accident.

He first arrived in London from his home in County Kerry, Ireland, in 1953. Buckley asked a taxi driver to take him to “the big station in London”, expecting to be taken to Euston – but was instead taken to Waterloo.

He started his career as a station message boy as he was too young to be working on the trains, and stayed working there 68 years later.

Buckley said: “I have loved working at Waterloo for all these years. The station may have changed a lot since the 1950s, but it’s still such a special place and I feel so lucky to have had so many wonderful experiences working here.

“The people are what make the station special and I will miss my colleagues and customers immensely. While all good things come to an end, Waterloo will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Chico Coulibaly, London Waterloo regional manager at South Western Railway, said: “Don is a well-respected and much-loved member of our team.

“His wealth of knowledge about the railway, Waterloo and London is unrivalled, and he will be dearly missed by colleagues and customers alike.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Don for all his years of service and the significant contribution he has made at Waterloo. We wish Don all the very best for his retirement.”