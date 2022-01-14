A driver on DoorDash is sparking a debate for calling one of his customers out for only ordering a bag of Skittles and “nothing else.”

In a TikTok video posted on 12 January, delivery driver @abdulfromthecut documented an order that he had picked up from Walgreens at 10 pm.

“This is what this person orders, one f***ing Skittles,” he said. The TikTok user then joked that this customer “must be high as h***” to only order this.

“Look everyone, I’m not complaining. But ONE skittle,” he exclaimed. “I’m not complaining, I’ll take my money.”

He also joked that the fact that customers won’t go to the store themselves is one of the reasons for global warming.

“This is what is causing the f***ng global warming, OK?” he claimed. “Motherf***ers not wanting to go outside for their own s***. Shaking my head.”

He continued to find humour in this situation, as the caption reads: “High orders on a cold New York Night.”

The TikTok video has over 952,000 views so far, with some viewers in the commends defending this order.

“Im pregnant and have cravings sometimes that I just can’t fight off and I feel like people need to mind they business,” one wrote.

Others agreed that they’ve become quite reliant on food delivery services as well, and said that they’ve ordered minimal things.

“That was me in college with hot cheers from 7-11 and it was right next to my complex,” one wrote

“I order McDonalds that’s .2 miles away every morning and I know they’re judging me,” another comment said.

Many comments noted that ordering a bag of Skittles from DoorDash costs more than just going to a store to pick them up, due to the delivery fee.

“Man just paid 15$ for a small bag of skittles probably lmao,” one comment reads, while another one said: “Total was probably $20 for a bag of skittles to be delivered.”

Viewers also emphasised that even with small orders like this, delivery drivers should still be getting a proper tip.

“2 dollar pay for 11 miles trip,” a comment reads. “Door dash be wilding ‘tip your dashers !! @DoorDash have more peak pays.”

As noted on its website, the delivery fee and service fee when ordering from DoorDash depends on the restaurant.

In regards to how U.S. drivers are compensated, they receive a base pay for each other, ranging from two to 10 dollars. They can earn additional pay for promotions, such as peak pay, which takes between certain time frames. When this incentive is in effect, drivers can “hit the road to earn extra money on each delivery.” Additionally, drivers “earn 100% of customer tips.”

The Independent has contacted @abdulfromthecut for a comment.