Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, joined Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian for a night out in Los Angeles to support a charitable cause.

On 26 August, the grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 66, posed for a photo next to the reality star duo in a colourful J Crew tunic for This Is About Humanity’s fifth annual soiree. The paisley-printed dress from Michelle Obama’s known favourite brand honoured summer hues with pink, orange, and white accents. Her three-quarter length long sleeve number was adorned with delicate gold jewellery and a pair of Chloe’s tan Lauren pumps.

The mother-of-one appeared buddy-buddy with Hollywood’s renowned “momager” and the Skims founder. Ragland was captured sandwiched between Kris and Kim, who donned an all-white matching set and a long black bodycon dress, respectively. What’s more, the SKKN creator stunted in a whole new hairdo featuring fine-cut bangs.

Ragland’s night out comes before the supposed relaunch of her daughter’s Instagram page, according to a Page Six report. The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex reportedly created her personal Instagram account, @Meghan, which now has 106,000 followers and a profile picture of pink flowers, prior to the first episode of her and Prince Harry’s now-cancelled Spotify podcast.

Speaking with Page Six, an insider explained how Meghan first decided to pause the launch of her Instagram. “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now,” they said.

On Sunday, The Daily Mail reported Meghan now plans on setting her handle live, which could lead to her potential earnings of $1m per post. Her previous social media handle, @Sussexroyal, was shared with her husband and gained more than 9.4 million followers before the pair deactivated it in 2020.

“Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back,” a source close to the royal’s team proclaimed. Anticipation is swirling as speculation about Meghan’s individual return to the platform began in August of last year when she spoke to The Cut.

A separate insider confirmed the excitement around her new branding in a conversation with The Daily Mail. “Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram,” they noted.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a number of public appearances coming up when they travel to Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games in September.