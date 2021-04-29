People are obsessed with Doug Emhoff blowing Kamala Harris kisses ahead of Biden’s address to Congress

People are declaring Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff “couple goals” after the second gentleman was seen blowing kisses to his wife during President Biden’s address to Congress.

On Wednesday, Mr Emhoff, who was sitting in the audience, was captured on camera waving enthusiastically to the vice president as she entered theHouse of Representatives Chamber.

During the sweet moment, the vice president’s husband of seven years then transitioned to blowing kisses, with the second gentleman using both hands to perform the gesture.

In a clip of the moment, which was shared on Twitter and has been viewed more than 1m times, Mr Emhoff then placed his hand over his heart, before offering his partner one last gleeful wave.

On Twitter, the display of love and support from the vice president’s spouse has been met with an outpouring of approval, with many pointing to Mr Emhoff as the standard for what people should look for in a partner.

“I DREAM of marrying someone like this man. His whole energy is just excellent,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “I want someone to love me the way Doug loves Kamala.”

“My new standard for men I potentially date is ‘Will you publicly support me as much as Doug Emhoff supports Kamala Harris,’” someone else tweeted.

Others expressed appreciation over the second gentleman’s clear comfort with his wife’s position of power, with another person tweeting: “In a world full of men who feel threatened by the mere idea of women having any power or agency, be a Doug Emhoff.”

On Wednesday, Ms Harris made history as she and Nancy Pelosi sat behind Mr Biden while he delivered his joint address to Congress, as it marked the first time there have been two women sitting behind the president on the House rostrum.

When asked how it felt to be a part of the historic moment while she passed through the US Capitol, Ms Harris replied: “Normal.”

As for her husband’s undeniable support, this is not the first time Mr Emhoff has captured public attention in his role as second gentleman, as people previously praised the vice president’s husband following a viral TikTok that showed him struggling to decide where to stand in relation to his wife on Inauguration Day.

The vice president’s “blended” family has also been the subject of admiration, especially after Mr Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff, with whom he shares his children Cole, 26, and Ella, 21, proudly attended the inauguration.