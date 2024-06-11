Fans poke fun at Drake’s ‘gimmicky’ oversized pants

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Drake fans are poking fun at the rapper’s latest fashion choice.

The 37-year-old father stepped out on June 10 to support his six-year-old son Adonis at his soccer game, donning baggy trousers and a tucked in white T-shirt à la quiet luxury. Drake embellished his simple base with a braided brown belt, a textured white sweater tied over his shoulders, and brown aviator sunglasses. His shoes barely showed under the long, oversized pants that ballooned out.

Drake’s ensemble sent his following into a frenzy. Some viewers thought the style reminded them of Cary Grant or Princess Diana, while other fans complimented the “God’s Plan” singer for having individual taste. Supporters thought the Grammy winner was breaking the mold, while opposers claimed the look was too whimsical for their liking.

“Pulling up to your kid’s soccer game dressed like a modern day Cary Grant is hilarious,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But in all honestly this might have instantly become my favorite Drake fit of all time.”

Fellow X users stormed the platform to add their own opinions.

“A hair too baggy on the pants,” one critic wrote, while another commented: “There’s nothing good about the way his trousers drape.”

A third addressed the original poster’s comment comparing Drake’s look to Cary Grant. “Cary Grant? Brother, that’s Katharine Hepburn’s style he’s cribbing right now.”

One person disagreed: “Drake is dressing like Princess Diana. That man said: ‘Okay fine, I’m really not like y’all.’”

“He’s dressed like Meg Ryan in a rom com,” another X user amusingly proclaimed.

“Hard fit but I’m a tapered leg guy myself,” one style enthusiast admitted, while another bluntly added: “The problem with Drake’s pants isn’t the volume but the fact that they hang like crap. Pleat is zig-zagging all over the place. However you feel about silhouettes, the fit has to be on point.”

A candid individual confessed: “Oversized flowy trousers could’ve gave this a cool look. He way overdid it and it’s gimmicky.”

Back in February, Drake left fans divided once again for an outfit he wore on stage during his “It’s All A Blur” tour. The “One Dance” performer put on a cream vest adorned with what looked to be the spinal cord of a dinosaur on the back.

Immediately, concertgoers and at-home viewers took to social media, coining a new nickname for the star: “Dino Drake.”

“Y’all don’t understand how ridiculous this looked in person. He looked like an albino Bowser,” one critic wrote on X. A second added: “Drake went from Anitta Maxx Wynn to Dry Bones.”