Drake has responded to the backlash against him for allegedly taking a “14-minute private jet” trip from Toronto to Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.

Last week, Twitter account @CelebJets - which tracks celebrities’ private planes - tweeted that the Canadian rapper’s jet took off from Toronto Pearson Airport and landed at Hamilton International airport to complete a roughly 61km journey in 14 minutes.

In threaded tweets, @CelebJets reported that the flight used 1,522 litres of jet fuel and generated four tons of CO2 emissions.

Shortly after, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker was criticised on social media for taking “multiple” short flights between Hamilton and Toronto while “the environment is collapsing”.

According to another @CelebJets tracking, Drake’s private plane was flown from Hamilton to Toronto on 12 July, with the flight time clocking in at 18 minutes.

Amid the backlash against Drake, tech reporter Temur Durrani tweeted: “Canadians will complain about climate change then pay thousands to go to the next Drake concert, acting like he isn’t taking his private jet on flights from Hamilton to Toronto.”

Now, Drake has clarified that “nobody takes that flight” in an Instagram comment addressed to “anyone who was interested in the logistics”.

He left his comment below an Instagram post by RealTorontoNewz, featuring a round-up of critical tweets and news stories about celebrities using their private planes for short journeys.

His full response read: “This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics… nobody takes that flight”.

Drake responds to backlash over private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton (Instagram @RealTorontoNewz)

In addition to Drake, @CelebJets has tracked private jet trips of celebrities including Kylie Jenner, boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Steven Spielberg, Tiger Woods and Mark Wahlberg among others.

Jenner, who became a billionaire in 2019, was also criticised this week for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 42km journey.

On Friday (15 July), the socialite posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Scott hugging in front of their two private jets, alongside the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Below, in the comment section, fans have mocked Jenner for her “obnoxious” post, with many claiming it feels “out of touch”.

One user questioned: “Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the one per cent gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?”

It was later discovered that, according to Jenner’s flight path, she was in the air for as little as three minutes.