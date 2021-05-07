Drake is launching a scented candle that smells like him

Drake is entering the home fragrance business with the launch of five new scented candles.

The Canadian rapper’s new project, Better World Fragrance House, announced the upcoming release in a series of Instagram posts yesterday, 6 May.

As of 9 May, which also marks Mother’s Day in Canada, fans will be able to shop the first instalment of the collection, which has been developed with the help of perfumer Michael Carby.

They include Good Thoughts, which is described as a “bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness”.

Another candle, Williamsburg Sleepover, is described as a genderless, floral-woody musk fragrance with notes of Patchouli and Cedarwood and is dubbed “seduction in a candle”.

The Sweeter Things candle is made with bergamot and lemon peel, and is a “nostalgic” fragrance “with the subtleties of comfort and goodness”.

And Muskoka, a candle named after a popular holiday destination in Ontario, hopes to emulate the “warmth of burning woods”.

The collection also features the long-awaited Carby Musk, a candle that smells like Drake himself, as per Revolve.

Featuring musk, cashmere and suede notes, the candle “actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance he wears” and inspired Better World Fragrance House.

While four of the candles are set to be listed for £41 each upon release, and Carby Musk for £69, those in the US can secure one for free.

From today, 7 May, through to Sunday, every $50 or above order on Postmates from one of Drake’s favourite restaurants in New York City or Los Angeles will come with a complementary candle, excluding Carby Musk.

Drake first teased the line back in July 2020, when he posted a photo of a candle, incased in blue glass, on his Instagram Stories.

Revolve later announced its partnership with the “Hotline Bling” rapper on Instagram in October. Alongside a picture of Drake, the retailer said he “suggests playing the album that inspired this entire project the first time you light one: Midnite - Live In Eugene.”

Since then, the candles have been making regular appearances on social media after being gifted to several celebrities, including Kehlani, Steph and Ayesha Curry and many players on the Toronto Raptors basketball team.

The candles will be available to purchase on Revolve and Better World Fragrance House.