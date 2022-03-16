Drew Barrymore has said the hardest part of co-parenting with her ex Will Kopelman is that she misses her children when they’re away.

“You miss [the kids] when you’re apart because that wasn’t the plan,” the 47-year-old actor said during an interview with Parents magazine.

Last year, the Blended actor opened up about her experience as a mother, revealing that she was “terrified” and “felt alone” when she first became a parent.

Barrymore, who shares daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7, with Kopelman, spoke candidly about the realities of motherhood during an episode of “Dear Drew” on Entertainment Tonight.

“I didn’t expect to feel like I was in such a fight or flight mode for a very long period of time. I thought it would be a little more romantic and cozy, and instead, I was just terrified,” she recalled.

She added: “I was so underslept, I couldn’t eat, I was nervous all the time, and no one really talked about how intimidating and overwhelming it can be ... so I wasn’t really prepared for that.”

Barrymore also said that she felt she was alone in feeling that way, continuing: “I felt alone on that, so if there’s other moms out there that felt like that in the beginning, you are not alone, I felt like that too.”

“For any mom who felt casual and capable, you are a superhero! I wish I could have been like you.”