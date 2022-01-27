Drew Barrymore reveals she was in an open relationship with Luke Wilson

These two go way back. Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson reminisced about the good old days during Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show .

“When we first met, we were young and wild,” Barrymore said. Hudson recalled their first encounter at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, accompanied by actor Luke Wilson. At the time, Hudson and Wilson were filming the 2003 movie Alex & Emma.

“I was dating him,” Barrymore said, “But I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young.”

The two actresses laughed over their shared memories, and Hudson even had more to add to the story. “I’ve been there with a Wilson too,” she said, referencing Luke’s older brother Owen Wilson.

Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson starred opposite each other in the 1998 movie Home Fries, while Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson dated after meeting on the set of You, Me and Dupree in 2006.

“It’s so fun because when you’re young it’s like, ‘It’s low stakes. We're just young, we're having fun, we're playing, acting, hanging out,’” said Barrymore. The two agreed that they had the best time together back in the day.