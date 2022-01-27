Drew Barrymore reveals she was in an open relationship with Luke Wilson
Those were the days
These two go way back. Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson reminisced about the good old days during Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
“When we first met, we were young and wild,” Barrymore said. Hudson recalled their first encounter at a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, accompanied by actor Luke Wilson. At the time, Hudson and Wilson were filming the 2003 movie Alex & Emma.
“I was dating him,” Barrymore said, “But I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young.”
The two actresses laughed over their shared memories, and Hudson even had more to add to the story. “I’ve been there with a Wilson too,” she said, referencing Luke’s older brother Owen Wilson.
Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson starred opposite each other in the 1998 movie Home Fries, while Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson dated after meeting on the set of You, Me and Dupree in 2006.
“It’s so fun because when you’re young it’s like, ‘It’s low stakes. We're just young, we're having fun, we're playing, acting, hanging out,’” said Barrymore. The two agreed that they had the best time together back in the day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies