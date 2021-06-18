The drinking habits of British dads, according to poll

British dads’ perfect time of day to kick back and enjoy a tipple is 5:59pm, according to research.

As Father’s Day approaches, dads have had their say on their perfect time to enjoy a gin and tonic - and how their drink should be prepared.

The poll of 1,000 dads found a third believe a G&T should be enjoyed as a post-dinner beverage.

And as for the age-old debate of ‘a slice of lemon or slice of lime?’, dads were almost split right down the middle with 51 per cent opting for lemons and 48 per cent choosing lime.

Controversially almost one third felt mint should be the only accoutrement needed aside from ice.

Despite this divide, many feel that there’s a particular way a G&T should be prepared - with almost half agreeing that the perfect G&T should always begin with a glass of ice.

For dads looking to enjoy their G&Ts, home is certainly where the heart is, as a majority admitted in the poll they would rather sip their drink at home or in the garden.

But the poll, by Craft Gin Club, found you won’t be doing dad any favours by pouring him a drink this Father’s Day, as most said they’d much prefer preparing their own.

Indeed, almost half would choose a homemade concoction over a pre-mix or one served in a venue.

A spokesman for Craft Gin Club said: “What better way to celebrate dad this year than by getting him all the ingredients needed for him to make his very own G&T at home?

“We know that everyone will have their own personal preference when enjoying their gin, so it’s no surprise that the majority tend to enjoy their perfect G&T at home, prepared by them so it’s exactly how they like it.”

The poll also found one third of dads most appreciate the relaxation element of their drinking experience and as a result, dads drink up to six G&Ts a week.

Fathers are also particularly generous in portion size, with half preferring a double shot of gin and 17 per cent even opting for triple measures.

When compared to the rest of the country, London dads drink more G&Ts than any other region and like to get a head start on their consumption with an average preferred time of 17:29.

Those in the North East might prefer to first line their stomachs with a drinking start time at 19:13.

When asked what their favourite part of the G&T experience was, East Midlands dads admitted to it being the taste and Londoners enjoy the sense of escape and the process.

On the whole however, UK dads enjoy that relaxing feeling the best according to the OnePoll survey.

