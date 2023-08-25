Drivers are ditching car washes as the cost-of-living crisis bites

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Motorists are ditching car washes and cleaning their vehicles themself - as they feel the pinch in the cost-of-living crisis.

A poll of 2,000 drivers found 18 per cent have stopped using professional car wash services during the past 12-months.

Of those who, for the most part, are currently opting to clean their vehicle themselves, the biggest motivator is to save money – although 14 per cent admit they never wash their car.

It also emerged 28 per cent of all motorists clean the exterior of their cars once a month or more, typically spending 25 hours and 41 minutes a year in total doing so.

However, approaches vary - 23 per cent simply use hot water and washing-up liquid followed by a quick hose down.

While 17 per cent go the whole hog, using specialist car cleaning products and waxes.

The study was commissioned by eBay UK, which has had a 64 per cent year-on-year increase in sales of vehicle vacuums, with demand for wash, wax, and cleaning kits also up 20 per cent.

Laura Richards, spokesperson for the online marketplace, said: “Consumers are increasingly taking things into their own hands as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

“And the study suggests this extends to keeping their vehicles spotless as they look for ways to save money.

“But it’s not just about making their money go further - for a significant number of those polled it appears to be a passion.”

The study also found half of motorists pride themselves on having a clean car, with 64 per cent admitting it’s ‘important’ to them to keep it dirt-free.

And it’s not all exteriors either, as 29 per cent give the inside of their vehicle a spruce up once a month or more.

They will spend 19 hours and 48 minutes over the course of a year making sure their car interior is sparkling clean.

The ‘passion’ for washing their motor inside and out isn’t all down to lack of money and rising prices, as 28 per cent carry out this task because they ‘know’ they’ll do a good job.

While 18 per cent actively enjoy doing it and nine per cent don’t trust anyone else to wash their vehicle for them.

When asked about the quality of their car cleaning and washing abilities, 54 per cent describe their standard as ‘good.’

And 27 per cent claim they clean they car as well as – if not better than – ‘most’ professional car washers.

However, the study, via OnePoll, found there are aspects of car cleaning 76 per cent find challenging.

The most testing tasks are avoiding streaks, followed by cleaning the wheel trims, and vacuuming the car interior.

Laura Richards added: “While many professional cleaning services do a great job, doing it yourself is an easy way to save money and ensure the job is done to your satisfaction.

“But dirt can be stubborn so it’s important to have the right tools and cleaning products for the task at end.”