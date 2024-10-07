Fans call Dua Lipa’s new favorite drink recipe ‘the most evil thing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



It seems that the internet isn’t impressed with Dua Lipa’s new spicy beverage. In fact, some people believe the diet drink is the “most evil thing” they’ve ever seen.

On October 5, the “Houdini” singer posted a video on TikTok of her favorite fizzy drink, prompting viewers to comment whether they thought the mixture would satisfy their thirst. However, most users believed that it wouldn’t.

In her video, the 29-year-old pop star shared how she prefers to drink Diet Coke by pouring one can into a plastic cup filled with little ice cubes. Next to her sat one container of sliced pickles and one container of jalapenos. She then poured the entire container of pickle juice into her soda, allowing the pickle slices to fall in, before drizzling the juice from her container of jalapenos on top.

Looking up from her creation, the “One Kiss” singer noticed she was getting weird looks from those around her. “The lady in the back is like, ‘What the h*** is she doing?’” Dua laughed.

Before taking a sip, Dua shook her cup to mix the contents together. She then gulped down what looked to be a refreshing sip. Still, her friends had different impressions of the drink. One thought the mixture was “very pickle-y,” while another couldn’t help but visibly scrunch her face after tasting the spicy tang.

“That is, mmmm,” Dua proclaimed, biting into a pickle. “What do we call her?”

Viewers weren’t so much concerned about what to name the drink as they were about its contents. Several TikTok users flocked to the comments section, questioning her taste.

“Mama, are you okay?” one woman asked, while a second wrote: “You’re sick.”

On X, formerly Twitter, one person even said: “This is the most evil thing I’ve ever watched.”

“And it went right into the garbage after she stopped filming,” another individual jokingly suggested.

“Dua, is this a prank?” someone else questioned.

A few supporters claimed they would try the concoction, after they liked Dua’s previous suggestion of putting olive oil on vanilla ice cream.

“You vanilla ice cream with olive oil suggestion was incredibly good so I gotta try this one now, too,” one fan said.