Colourful homewares: 12 ways to brighten up tables and teatime

All things bright and beautiful, all homewares great and small… Colouring your world with vibrant shades sings summer joy, and it only takes a bunch of brights to get the look.

Whether you are hosting guests or dining in with your nearest and dearest, here’s how to serve up a riot of rays to boost the mood…

1. Summer Brights Melamine: Set of Six Bowls, £55; Set of Six Medium Bowls, £38; Set of Six Medium Cups, £19.95; Set of Six Espresso Cups, £16.95; Set of Six Raffia Coasters, £18.95 (other items from a selection), Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Cute as candy, bubble-gum pink, ocean blue and buttercup-yellow styled with trimmed raffia coasters makes you want to grab your wicker basket, run to the sandy dunes and picnic on the beach.

2. Asta Barrington YAY Bright Pink Long Tray, £20, Daisy Park

(Daisy Park/PA)

Summer is served… This eye-catching tray is made from certified Scandi birch wood and makes you want to salute summertime!

3. Summer Rainbow Linen Tablecloth in Multicolours, £275, Summerill & Bishop

(Summerill & Bishop/PA)

A beautiful tablecloth in rainbow brights makes a great centrepiece to build on, especially if you top it with classic white dinnerware and vases spilling out with wild meadow flowers. Pot of gold optional.

4. Cactus Light , £5.99 (was £12.99), Getting Personal

(Getting Personal/PA)

For indoor or outdoor use, this prickly porcelain little fellow sets the tone for carefree cacti.

5. Colour Pop Enamel Salad Bowl Turquoise, from £24.50, Souschef

(Souschef/PA)

Ideal for generous leafy salads, mixed fresh fruit, guacamole dip and salsas, these bowls are available in two sizes. Mix ‘n’ match with other colours in the range, such as lipstick pink, purple and cobalt blue.

6. Tropics Cake Plate, £15; Tropics Teapot, £12; Tiger Tropics Side Plate and Crane Tropics Side Plate, £4 each; Tiger Tropics Footed Mug and Crane Tropics Footed Mug, £4 each (other items from a selection), Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

A summer tea party with all the tropical trimmings, Dunelm’s Equatorial dining range is all about making a statement, with wild tigers, cranes, exotic flowers and grasses. The teapot has a tiger on one side and crane on the other.

7. Set of Six Blossom Glasses, £89, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

White wine, red, rosé, beer, cider, cocktails – take your pick and proffer those sundowners in style. These blossom glasses cover all the bases.

8. Vivian Velvet Bar Stool, £87.20 (was £109; other items from a selection), Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

We’re giving these primrose yellow, scallop edged bar stools five-star status. More boutique bar than kitchen stool, they’re not too spendy yet super stylish.

9. Les Ottomans Matthew Williamson Cotton Napkin – Peacock Feather, £15, Amara

(Amara/PA)

If you’re serving a fanfare of flavours with tableware as tempting as the food, these designer napkins with a bold peacock feather pattern are worth hunting down – and guaranteed to thrill your guests.

10. Mexicana Tapestry Print Seat Pad, £15, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Mexicana tapestry prints have been making their mark for some time, and when it comes to Frida Kahlo-inspired characters, this charming play on pattern stirs the senses with all the right summer vibes. And it will sit pretty on your farmhouse kitchen chairs as well as garden seating.

11. Pink Coral Reef Cushion, £60, Postcards Home

(Postcards Home/PA)

Barbecue banquet or fresh fish feast, these Insta-friendly pink coral reef cushions will glam up any occasion, and imbibe thoughts of far-flung locations and luxurious resort furnishings to sink into.

12. By The Seaside Mini Candle Tin, £8.50 each, Calon Candles

(Calon Candles/PA)

Filled with the enticing fragrance of rock salt and driftwood, scatter these seaside-scented candles among pitchers of Pimm’s or chilled buckets of rosé, to float you away to the Welsh coast and beyond. The tins are bilingual, with English (Beside The Sea) on one side and Welsh (Ar Lan y Môr) on the other.