Dunkin’ Donuts brings back fan-favorite donuts just in time for Valentine’s Day

Dunkin’ Donuts is bringing back two of its most popular flavors to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Ahead of the February 14 holiday, the chain announced plans to reintroduce its Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice flavors.

According to the press release, these heart-shaped delectables are a few of the “most requested” treats Dunkin’ has offered for a limited time over the years.

The Cupid’s Choice donut is filled with Bavarian cream, topped with smooth, strawberry icing, and embellished with hot pink sprinkles.

The Brownie Batter donut is a rich alternative with a thick batter middle and a frost chocolate icing top.

“Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your love to someone special, like your partner or crush,” the Dunkin’ press release states. “But sometimes it’s hard to find the right sweet treat to make the day extra special.”

open image in gallery Dunkin’ Donuts brings back fan-favorite Valentine’s Day-inspired donuts ( Dunkin’ Donuts )

If Cupid’s Choice or Brownie Batter doesn’t interest you, the franchise will also be bringing back its classic Strawberry Frosted Valentine’s Day Sprinkle, Frosty Red Velvet, and Jelly Filled Heart donuts.

For the coffee enthusiast, a Pink Velvet Macchiato with notes of cake and a White Chocolate Hazelnut Coffee will be available to order.

All Valentine’s Day-inspired offerings will be available at locations across the U.S. beginning January 29.

Just before the new year, Dunkin’ launched a fresh collaboration with “Taste” singer Sabrina Carpenter, introducing the “Sabrina Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso” with a bold espresso shot and a creamy oat milk top.

McDonald’s also just came out with its new Pokémon Happy Meals for fans of the beloved games and TV series.

open image in gallery Four Pokémon Happy Meal box designs at McDonald’s ( McDonald’s )

For a limited time only, U.S. customers can order a decorated Happy Meal with extra fun sides including, a Trading Card Game booster pack, a Pokémon poster, and a sticker sheet. Each booster pack will have four out of 15 available cards.

“Pokémon Trainers – get ready to return to the Golden Arches,” McDonald’s said in a press release on Tuesday (January 21).

Customers will find some of their favorite Pokémon such as Charizard, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon on the outside of the Happy Meal box, as well as a special pairing of Pikachu and Dragonite on select carrying cases.

“Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand,” Guillaume Huin, the Senior Marketing Director for McDonald’s said. “We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal.”