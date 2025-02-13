Duo, the Duolingo owl, has ‘died’ - leaving users in mourning (and somewhat relieved)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Duolingo users are mourning the death of the company’s fluffy avian mascot.

Language learning service Duolingo has announced the death of its world-famous owl mascot, known simply as the Duo.

In a tongue-in-cheek marketing move, the Pennsylvania-based company shared a post stating that Duo is dead and that authorities are investigating the circumstances.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek announcement that is in line with Duolingo’s recent marketing strategy, which has seen its owl go viral several times – mostly due to the bird’s threatening reminders for users to continue with their digital language classes.

On Tuesday (11 February), Duolingo posted: “‘Tbh [to be honest] he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know? We’re aware he had many enemies, but we kindly ask you to refrain from sharing why you hate him in the comments.

“If you feel inclined to share, please also share your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory.”

The company also referenced the viral meme comparing Duo’s name to British pop star Dua Lipa, concluding: “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa’s privacy at this time.”

Duolingo has also updated their profile photo on X/Twitter to one of Duo’s with crosses over his eyes.

thank god!!! now i dont feel guilty for not learning spanish 🥰 — CottontailVA 🐰💋 (@CottontailVA) February 11, 2025

Users are rejoicing over the “news”, with many paying tribute to Duo on social media.

“Thank God! Now I don’t feel guilty for not learning Spanish,” said one person, another added: “Rip to this king.”

“Does this mean no more 6 am notifications threatening me because I haven’t done a lesson before I’ve woken up?” a third person asked.

Thank god no more annoying notification when I’m having fun time!!!! — Psych0h3ad-P3D (@YuTR0N) February 12, 2025

“Thank god no more annoying notifications when I’m having a fun time!”

Dua Lipa herself responded to the news more mournfully, writing on X/Twitter: “Til’ death duo part.”

In a statement issued to The Tab, Duolingo said: “We can confirm the statements in our recent social posts are true. It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mascot, Duo the Owl.

Til' death duo part 💔 https://t.co/XqVUTK5E0V — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 12, 2025

“For years, he tirelessly reminded millions to do their language lessons – sometimes with gentle nudges, sometimes with sheer, unhinged persistence. But even the most relentless of birds can only take so much. Our app icon reflects this tragic loss with ‘Dead Duo’”

They joked: “There is an ongoing investigation that we cannot comment on extensively at this time.

“We know no owl as dedicated as Duo just drops dead without a story. Keep an eye on our social channels as we uncover the shocking (and possibly absurd) truth behind his untimely demise.”

Duolingo commonly employs bizarre and hilarious marketing techniques, which often go viral.

This week, Duolingo was one of several companies to pile mockery on Drake after Kendrick Lamar’s much-hyped performance of his 2024 diss track “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl.