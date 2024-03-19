Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Dwayne Johnson for asking for consent before picking Drew Barrymore up while appearing on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

During his recent appearance on her program, Barrymore took Johnson by surprise when she hilariously dressed up as him. For the occasion, she opted for one of Johnson’s iconic outfits, as she wore a black shirt over fake muscles, blue jeans, a brown fanny pack, a gold chain, and a short black haired wig with sideburns.

During one moment of the program – which was shared on the show’s Instagram – Barrymore asked the Moana star if he could do five squats with her on his back. In response, Johnson laughed and enthusiastically said that he could do the challenge, before offering to do the squats then and there.

After Barrymore agreed to the task, she then stepped onto the couch, before he described how he was going to wrap his arm around her leg and place her on his back. He then made sure she was comfortable with being lifted, asking: “Is that cool?”

The Charlie’s Angel star then said yes to the lift and referred to it as “a fireman’s carry”. Johnson – who’s often referred to as The Rock – proceeded to lift Barrymore on his shoulders, before doing the five squats, prompting applause from the audience.

In the comments of the video, many fans went on to point out and praise how Johnson asked for permission before lifting Barrymore.

“I love how he asked for consent and told you exactly where he was going to put his hands,” one wrote.

“The way The Rock asked for consent and explained what he was going to do before doing it,” another added. “You can totally tell he’s a girl dad, bravo sir.”

“Ever the gentleman, getting full consent before touching her. Even when it was her idea first. Class act. Love him,” a third added.

Other fans emphasised how much they admired Johnson’s request for consent, while encouraging people to abide by the strategy.

“The respect this man just showed her by explaining what he was going to do and getting her consent is what everyone needs to learn,” one wrote.

Another added: “Respect to The Rock for showing manners and being a good sport about the request!”

During the interview, the pair had the opportunity to bond over something else they have in common: being a parent to daughters. Speaking to Barrymore, Johnson confessed how his childhood shaped his approaches to parenting, noting that he had a complex relationship with his own father.

“So I came in hard-wired into the world, complicated relationship with my dad, led me to the best of his capacity, which was limited and I understand that,” he said. "But my mom was such a strong influence and I had all these women who raised me who were strong women.”

He went on to acknowledge how grateful he was to be a girl dad, after growing up with so many female figures in his life.

“And of course, years later, the universe, God, whatever that higher power is: one daughter, two daughters, three daughters. And it wound up being the greatest thing.” Johnson added.

Johnson is the father of three, as he shares two daughters, Jasmine, eight, and Tiana, five, with wife Lauran Hashian. He also shares a 22-year-old daughter, Simone, with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia. Meanwhile, Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, nine, with ex-husband Will Kopelman.